Trump Lets It Slip Why Barron Really Chose To Attend NYU (& It's A Tearjerker)

Taking a break from the escalating feud between himself and Elon Musk, President Donald Trump sat down with conservative writer Miranda Devine to kick off the podcast "Pod Force One." While the interview did touch on the explosive breakup between Musk and Trump, what was ultimately more surprising (and strangely tender) was a moment where Trump was rambling on about his children.

Doing his best to say nice things about each of them, even Tiffany Trump, Donald found himself opening up about his youngest son Barron Trump. Of course, Donald couldn't help but mention Barron's staggering height, but beyond that, he revealed the heartfelt reason why Barron chose to attend New York University.

While Barron's choice to go to NYU was a bit surprising, there was apparently a sweet thought process behind it. "He wanted to be there because his grandmother was going to stay and wait for him in an apartment near the school," Donald divulged to Devine. However, Barron's grandmother, Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs tragically passed away at the age of 78 a few short months before Barron started college. Although this did not hinder Barron from ultimately attending the school, it more than likely added a bitter layer to what was supposed to be a sweet start to a new chapter of adulthood for Barron. However, it also helps explain why Melania has grown even more protective of Barron now that he's away in school.

