Why People Suspect Barron Trump Got Rejected By Harvard

After months of speculation, Donald Trump revealed Barron Trump's college choice in the fall of 2024. Barron's decision to attend New York University was surprising given the Trump family's clear history of college choices. Everyone from The Donald down to his fourth child, Tiffany Trump, attended either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown. Barron is the first to stray from the beaten path. However, many believe Barron may not have had that many options to choose from.

Advertisement

According to online rumors, Barron was rejected by three big-name schools: Harvard, Columbia, and Stanford. While the president never specified which universities his youngest son considered attending before settling for NYU's Stern School of Business, he boasted about the array of choices Barron had. "He was accepted to a lot of colleges," he told the Daily Mail in September 2024. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."

Previously, Donald had revealed that Barron considered staying in line with family tradition and attending UPenn's Wharton School of Business. "We're thinking about that right now," he said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in 2023. Donald and Melania Trump never revealed why Barron chose NYU, but it has been speculated that his mother preferred him to be in New York, though she denied it. "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York ... and live in his home," she said on "Fox & Friends." But many believe there's more to the story.

Advertisement