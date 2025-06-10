Barron Trump's Rumored Girlfriend Leaks Out And It's Causing A Stir
Sorry to all the girls vying for Barron Trump's attention or shooting their shot with him: According to an insider, the president's youngest son has a girlfriend. However, just like Barron, she seems to be pretty content with slipping under the radar.
Word of Barron's relationship first came out in late May 2025, with an NYU source telling NewsNation that while he might not be at every on-campus hang, his college life wasn't quite as lonely as some believed. "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot," they claimed. Unfortunately, beyond that, the source didn't shed any more light on Barron's mystery bae. However, the source alluded to that possibly being something Barron appreciates about her. After all, they noted, "He does have friends he just ... screws the limelight." In that way, they added, Barron takes after his mom, who is known to prefer keeping a lower profile.
All that said, something tells us the anonymous girlfriend isn't Barron's rumored ex, TikToker @maddatitude, whose past videos on the colleges she was accepted to had some thinking they may end up at the same school. Of the nearly 20 colleges she applied to, NYU wasn't one of them, so unless the reason Barron isn't often seen on campus is because he's traveling to see her, we'd rule that one out. More than that, though, in light of Barron preferring to eschew the limelight, @maddatitude's social media presence has us thinking that could be something of a dealbreaker for the uber-private First (or do we say Third?) son.
Barron's NYU classmates seem to want to protect his privacy
Of course, there's always a chance that Barron Trump's girlfriend's identity will be leaked at some point. However, it is pretty impressive that, at least at the time of this writing, that hasn't happened yet. Granted, perhaps it shouldn't come as that much of a surprise — a number of fellow NYU students have made it clear that they want to give him space.
When Barron's choice in college was first confirmed in 2024, a number of NYU students spoke to Daily Mail, with some even pointing out that it wouldn't be fair to give him too much attention. "I feel really bad for him. He did not choose this life," mused one. "His dad is his dad and he's his own person, so I'm not gonna judge," explained another. Students speaking to The U.S. Sun shared similar sentiments, with some pointing out that he specifically wanted to blend in (as much as his NBA-esque height allows him to, anyway), and others saying people generally didn't care, especially since so many celebrity kids went to NYU, anyway.
It does also bear mentioning some might prefer not to say anything about Barron, lest their words be taken out of context. That was the case for since-resigned NYU College Republicans president Kaya Walker, who spoke to Vanity Fair about his presence on campus and said her original words lamented the fact that he got so much attention when he was simply going about his business, but that the outlet's phrasing insinuated she was saying something unkind. With that in mind, it's possible other students would prefer not to get involved at all. That certainly would explain why Barron's relationship has stayed under wraps for as long as it has. Either way, we're wishing the lovebirds the best.