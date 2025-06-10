Barron Trump's Rumored Girlfriend Leaks Out And It's Causing A Stir

Sorry to all the girls vying for Barron Trump's attention or shooting their shot with him: According to an insider, the president's youngest son has a girlfriend. However, just like Barron, she seems to be pretty content with slipping under the radar.

Advertisement

Word of Barron's relationship first came out in late May 2025, with an NYU source telling NewsNation that while he might not be at every on-campus hang, his college life wasn't quite as lonely as some believed. "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot," they claimed. Unfortunately, beyond that, the source didn't shed any more light on Barron's mystery bae. However, the source alluded to that possibly being something Barron appreciates about her. After all, they noted, "He does have friends he just ... screws the limelight." In that way, they added, Barron takes after his mom, who is known to prefer keeping a lower profile.

All that said, something tells us the anonymous girlfriend isn't Barron's rumored ex, TikToker @maddatitude, whose past videos on the colleges she was accepted to had some thinking they may end up at the same school. Of the nearly 20 colleges she applied to, NYU wasn't one of them, so unless the reason Barron isn't often seen on campus is because he's traveling to see her, we'd rule that one out. More than that, though, in light of Barron preferring to eschew the limelight, @maddatitude's social media presence has us thinking that could be something of a dealbreaker for the uber-private First (or do we say Third?) son.

Advertisement