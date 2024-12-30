Meet The NYU Student Shooting Her Shot At Dating Barron Trump

Interest in Barron Trump's romantic life has soared since he turned 18 and enrolled in NYU — and it's not just from the media. Trump's NYU classmates are apparently gunning for the opportunity to become his significant other — including one very brave girl who shot her shot at Barron on video. During an on-campus interview by the @NonLibTake account, an unnamed NYU student, who identified herself as Russian, revealed that her father had encouraged her to lock Barron down. "My dad wants me to be his future wife, so ..." she said. And even though the closest she'd gotten to him was through her friend, who had a class with him, she already had a few tricks up her sleeve, should they meet. "There are techniques, there are ways," she said in response to her plan for seduction.

There are a lot of ladies at NYU looking to date Barron Trump What do we think, does she have a chance? pic.twitter.com/iDvdcU9SXw — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) October 28, 2024

This brave student didn't share her name, and since the account didn't @ her, her identity remains anonymous at this time. However, she revealed a few more interesting tidbits before the interview ventured into Freudian territory (thanks to the interviewer asserting that most men opt to date women like their mothers). For example, she'd also seen Barron around campus but revealed that she heard he wasn't very social, so it sounds like she'd have to make the first move. With that said, Barron is currently at college with several other celebrity kids, who may want to team up with him to become a Gen-Z power couple — at least if he sheds some of his conservative ideology, says the Daily Mail. "He's going to NYU so if he is at all interest[ed] in girls, he's going to become kind of liberal I'll tell you that," theorized one student in a September 2024 interview with the outlet.

Of course, it's possible that Barron isn't interested in dating anyone at all.