What Barron Trump Is Like Behind Closed Doors — According To His Family
Having been kept out of the public eye for most of his childhood, Barron Trump and his personality remain a mystery to most. After rumblings that Barron helped his father, Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, interest in the NYU business student was piqued. It has since been confirmed that Barron was behind some of the successful yet controversial podcasts Donald sat down for during his 2024 presidential run — a move that ended up successfully garnering young male voters. In October, Donald's campaign advisor Jason Miller chatted with Politico's "Playbook Deep Dive" podcast and rained praises upon Barron, saying, "I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the internet. He's done a great job."
But it's not just campaign advisors that Barron has been impressing behind the scenes; it seems he also has been wowing his adult family members with his head for business and strategy. Even his father has been giving Barron extensive credit, claiming in a Fox News interview, "He tells me about all the 'hot' guys; people I've never heard of." This has led to more of Barron's family members coming out of the woodwork and providing a peek at what Barron is really like behind closed doors.
Lara Trump loves using Barron for political clout
Talking to Patrick Bet-David on his "PBD" podcast, Lara Trump had a lot to say about her nephew Barron Trump. During the interview, Lara mentioned that the entire Trump campaign owed Barron some "serious credit" for the help he offered. Barron having the rare ability to influence Donald Trump has proven to be a goldmine for the entire Trump family. Lara went on to say, "He's so cool. ... He's like the sleeper a little bit. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight." However, it's staying out of the spotlight that has made his strategy so profound, as it gives his father the chance to shine — something that's a bit of a requirement to maintain being in the good graces of Donald.
"[Barron] is going to do really incredible things," Lara continued on the podcast, "There have been many times I've been traveling over the course of the campaign with my father-in-law in the car ... and Barron will call and he'll say, 'Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes.'" This might just end up being a strategy for Lara herself to tap into. Now that Donald has sought out Marco Rubio to be part of his administration, it appears Lara may be aiming to fill Rubio's vacant spot in the Senate. However, she isn't the only one who is impressed with Barron these days; it seems his parents are also incredibly proud of him.
Barron Trump and Donald Trump have similar personalities, according to Melania
In an interview with Parenting back in 2012, Melania Trump mentioned that the young Barron Trump had a stubborn personality that really reminded her of someone. This caught Barron the nickname "Little Donald." However, in an interview on the "PBD" podcast, Donald Trump joked, "He's not so little because he's a pretty tall guy." Barron's stunning height transformation seems to be a point of contention for Donald.
The father and son's similar personality traits might stop and end with a stubborn will. When asked about Barron's dating life now that he's in college, Donald was a bit more demure in his response, saying, "I'm not sure he's there yet ... I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Donald went on to mention that Barron has a head on his shoulders that's much more aligned for studies and strategy. "He's very smart. He's a good student, and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy." Hopefully, this means Barron will follow his father's footsteps in business success, and keep his nose out of any scandalous Trumpian affairs.