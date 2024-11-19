What Barron Trump Is Like Behind Closed Doors — According To His Family

Talking to Patrick Bet-David on his "PBD" podcast, Lara Trump had a lot to say about her nephew Barron Trump. During the interview, Lara mentioned that the entire Trump campaign owed Barron some "serious credit" for the help he offered. Barron having the rare ability to influence Donald Trump has proven to be a goldmine for the entire Trump family. Lara went on to say, "He's so cool. ... He's like the sleeper a little bit. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight." However, it's staying out of the spotlight that has made his strategy so profound, as it gives his father the chance to shine — something that's a bit of a requirement to maintain being in the good graces of Donald.

"[Barron] is going to do really incredible things," Lara continued on the podcast, "There have been many times I've been traveling over the course of the campaign with my father-in-law in the car ... and Barron will call and he'll say, 'Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes.'" This might just end up being a strategy for Lara herself to tap into. Now that Donald has sought out Marco Rubio to be part of his administration, it appears Lara may be aiming to fill Rubio's vacant spot in the Senate. However, she isn't the only one who is impressed with Barron these days; it seems his parents are also incredibly proud of him.