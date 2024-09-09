The Scandalous Affair Rumors The Trump Family Just Can't Shake

Melania Trump has had to deal with never-ending infidelity headlines, but she's not Donald Trump's first wife to face such rumors. In 1977, Donald married Ivana Trump. Not only was she the mother of his first three children, she was also an integral part of the Trump Organization. However, their seemingly perfect union came crashing down in 1989 when Ivana learned of her husband's alleged years-long affair with model Marla Maples.

Donald met Maples at a 1985 celebrity tennis match, and according to a 1990 Vanity Fair feature, they became increasingly sloppy about hiding their reported romance. Donald and Maples were repeatedly spotted at the same events and she allegedly moved into a suite at the since-defunct Trump Regency hotel. However, their biggest misstep occurred in 1989 when both Ivana and Maples vacationed in Aspen, Colorado at the same time. The two women actually bumped into each other and, according to Ivana's 2017 memoir, "Raising Trump," Maples boldly let the truth fly. "This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, 'I'm Marla, and I love your husband. Do you?'" Ivana recalled.

Ivana filed for divorce, and Donald married Maples in 1993. Despite the apparent overlap in their relationships, Donald later said in a 2022 deposition that he wasn't sure when he started seeing Maples. "It was towards the end of the marriage," he mused, per The Washington Post. "It could be a lap over, but I don't really know."