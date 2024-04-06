Nikki Haley Has Publicly Dissed Donald Trump More Than Once

If Nikki Haley and Donald Trump were lovers, you could probably categorize them as having an erratic, on-again, off-again relationship. They went from close political allies, notably when Trump appointed Haley as his inaugural United Nations ambassador in 2017, to rivals in the 2024 presidential race. Haley ditched the ambassadorship post in 2018, with Trump praising her work, but since then, their relationship has been wishy-washy. The two routinely blast each other in public spaces, and Haley is especially critical of Trump, not mincing her words when slamming the former president she served under.

Interestingly, Haley's critical stance on Trump started even before her tenure in his administration. She notably opposed Trump's proposed Muslim ban during his 2015 visit to South Carolina, denouncing it as "absolutely un-American" (via CNN). A few months later, she also expressed apprehension about supporting Trump in the 2016 presidential race, saying he's "everything a governor doesn't want in a president," only to endorse him in the 2020 elections, as noted by CBS News.

Now, after the infamous Capitol Riots, Haley has only upped the ante in her critique of Trump, sparing no effort to spotlight his flaws. Not only did she publicly say that he was not fit to be a leader, but she also branded him as the most unpopular politician in the country.