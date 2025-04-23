Barron Trump's 'Lonely' Personal Life Reaches New Level Of Tragic
From the beginning, it was obvious Barron Trump was having an unusual college experience, but his time at school could be even more isolated than suspected. When he first started at New York University, a fellow student recorded a video of Donald Trump's youngest son walking on campus with multiple Secret Service guards in tow, and the footage went viral. Unsurprisingly, such security measures have made it difficult for him to bond with classmates. Reportedly, Barron's social life in college consists mainly of chatting with friends online, as he is not allowed to give out his phone number.
A source spoke to Page Six on April 21 and explained why the first son was required to keep his phone number under wraps. "If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling non stop," the insider said. That has led to Barron giving out his gamer tag to friends so they can chat on Xbox. "It's his work around," the source revealed, adding that Barron doesn't give out the info to just anybody.
Not only does Barron use Xbox to stay in contact with pals, but according to a source who spoke to TMZ in December 2024, he also jumps on Discord. At that time, it was also reported that Barron keeps to himself on campus and rarely hangs out with friends outside of school. "He hardly exists," a fellow student said. In addition to not being able to give out his number, Barron faces other hurdles in making friends at college, including living off-campus with his mother.
Barron Trump has a history of keeping to himself at school
According to reports, Melania Trump insisted that Barron Trump lived off-campus with her at Trump Tower. The first lady reportedly believed it was easier to keep an eye on her only child that way. "Whether or not others think he is capable of being on his own, Melania feels it's better to be around him as much as possible," a source told People in December 2024. That same month, the first lady spoke about the difficulties her son faced while attending New York University. "I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college — it's very different than any other kid," Melania said in an interview on "Fox & Friends."
Things backfired for the first son when he tried to let loose and fit in with his college classmates and act like a normal student by hitting up a bar. Barron was reportedly denied entry to the bar when bouncers were not fooled by his tall frame and asked for ID.
That was a rare instance of Barron trying to fit in with his classmates. Before he went to college, he had a history of spending a lot of time alone. "He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances," a fellow high school classmate told the Daily Mail in July 2024. "I'm sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn't get to have a normal high school life," they added. Unfortunately for Barron, it seems that being isolated from his NYU pals is something he is accustomed to.