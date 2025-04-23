Barron Trump's 'Lonely' Personal Life Reaches New Level Of Tragic

From the beginning, it was obvious Barron Trump was having an unusual college experience, but his time at school could be even more isolated than suspected. When he first started at New York University, a fellow student recorded a video of Donald Trump's youngest son walking on campus with multiple Secret Service guards in tow, and the footage went viral. Unsurprisingly, such security measures have made it difficult for him to bond with classmates. Reportedly, Barron's social life in college consists mainly of chatting with friends online, as he is not allowed to give out his phone number.

A source spoke to Page Six on April 21 and explained why the first son was required to keep his phone number under wraps. "If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling non stop," the insider said. That has led to Barron giving out his gamer tag to friends so they can chat on Xbox. "It's his work around," the source revealed, adding that Barron doesn't give out the info to just anybody.

Not only does Barron use Xbox to stay in contact with pals, but according to a source who spoke to TMZ in December 2024, he also jumps on Discord. At that time, it was also reported that Barron keeps to himself on campus and rarely hangs out with friends outside of school. "He hardly exists," a fellow student said. In addition to not being able to give out his number, Barron faces other hurdles in making friends at college, including living off-campus with his mother.

