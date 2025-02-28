Barron Has Embarrassing Night Out That Proves Trump Name Isn't Boosting His College Life

Access denied! Trying to get into a bar is almost a rite of passage for underaged college kids. However, while most are given the old heave-ho by the bouncer and forced to endure the walk of shame back to their dorm, someone like Barron Trump's denial makes headlines! A source told the Daily Mail that 18-year-old Barron tried to go to a bar in NoHo, but even his famous name couldn't get him in the door. He was turned away when he couldn't show identification confirming he was at least 21. Go ahead and add that one to the list of things you didn't know about Barron.

One might argue, however, that Barron's last name is precisely why he should stay out of bars. Barron's father, President Donald J. Trump, is known for being a teetotaler. He's spoken out about his disdain for alcohol and its tragic effect on his late brother, Fred Trump Jr. "I had a brother who was a great guy, but he had an alcohol problem," he revealed in October 2024 while speaking at the Inaugural National Faith Summit, per The Independent. "It's a hard problem to cure and I've never had a glass because of him," he declared. Meanwhile, Barron's eldest brother, Donald Trump Jr., has also been very open and honest about his own relationship with booze and the real reason he stopped drinking alcohol. "To be honest, I didn't know how to drink in moderation," Don Jr. penned in the confines of his book, "Triggered" (via Business Insider). Regardless of whether Barron wants to drink, as a recognizable figure, it may be even harder for him to sneak into bars than most college students.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).