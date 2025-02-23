Strange Things About Barron Trump No One Talks About
Barron Trump was thrust into the limelight as a 10-year-old when Donald Trump first became president. Despite his years in the political arena, Melania Trump kept Barron out of the spotlight. Even though he's an adult now, he continues to keep to himself. His public appearances are so elusive that the public barely knows what Barron's voice sounds like. However, the more Barron retreats from the public, the more the public interest in him grows — and some of the few details that have emerged about him are pretty odd.
For one thing, Melania reportedly remains determined to protect her adult son from the outside world. The first lady is reportedly the one who decided Barron would live at Trump Tower instead of on the campus of New York University, where he began studying at the Stern School of Business in 2024. "She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," a source told People that December. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point."
Just because Melania is pretty successful in keeping her son's business away from the public doesn't mean he has no life behind the scenes. Barron has a lot going on in the long shadow cast by his father. And he is seemingly using it to his advantage. We may not know much about Barron's life, but there is enough evidence out there to paint a pretty good picture — just enough to keep the public interested and guessing.
Barron Trump gives dad Donald Trump political advice
Barron Trump may have been only 16 when Donald Trump announced his 2024 election bid, but that doesn't mean he didn't feel confident enough to offer political insight. "He does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" Donald said on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT in May 2024. What's more, the president actually took the advice of his teenage son, then a high school senior.
In fact, Melania Trump credited Barron for Donald's electoral success among Gen Z men. "I'm very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation because nowadays the young generation, they don't sit in front of TV anymore," she said on "Fox & Friends" in December 2024. "They are all on the tablets, they are on the phones and all of these podcasts and streamers."
Barron was the one who suggested that Donald sit down with podcasters throughout the campaign, which may have contributed to the then-candidate's popularity among young men. "Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broke the internet," Donald's press strategist, Jason Miller, told Politico's "Playbook Deep Dive" podcast. His October 2024 appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience," for instance, has racked up more than 55 million views on YouTube, as of this writing.
Barron Trump won't divulge his political alliances
Even though he is the president's son, Barron Trump prefers to keep his political views to himself. That may be in part because of Barron's surprising choice to attend New York University, where about 60% of students identify as liberal or very liberal and only 2% as conservative. When his fellow NYC students question him about his political alliances, Barron contends he supports no political parties, the Daily Mail reported in November 2024.
However, Barron's diplomatic response to his fellow students somewhat contradicts what his mother has shared about his political leanings. "Voted for the first time — for his dad!" Melania Trump proudly revealed in an Instagram post featuring her son at the polling station (seen above). Of course, one can vote for a presidential candidate and not necessarily support the political party involved, but it is unlikely that a member of a family as involved with the Republican Party as the Trumps would.
Although many of his college mates are unlikely to believe Barron, his response shows he wants to avoid conflict while surrounded by liberals who likely didn't vote for his father. On the other hand, the first son seems to have little interest in forging meaningful bonds at his school of choice. He lives off-campus and is said to spend little time at school. "He's sort of like an oddity on campus," the NYU College Republicans' former president, Kaya Walker, told Vanity Fair. "He goes to class, he goes home."
Barron Trump's personality remains a mystery despite years in the spotlight
Given how secretive Barron Trump is, anyone who has met him seems eager to share their intel. The tailor who helped Barron select suits ahead of Donald's 2025 inauguration revealed he's intelligent and a lot more open than his public persona lets on. "He's hilarious. But as I said, he's super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own. He can talk to them all day because he's witty, smart and has a dry sense of humor," Bespoke Pearce's CEO Nathan Pearce told WWD.
Pearce wasn't the first person to describe Barron's snarky sense of humor. The first son also made an impression on the "PBD Podcast" hosts. He could even get Tom Ellsworth, who takes over every conversation, to actually listen. "I've never seen Tom laugh this hard for an hour and a half," host Patrick Bet-David shared. But the co-hosts agreed there was a lot more to Barron than his ability to tell a good joke. "Witty, smart, hilarious, polished," is how Vincent Oshana described him.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Mike Tyson, who thinks Barron's intelligence is more talk-worthy than his height. When Bet-David mentioned the first son's stature, the boxing legend quickly drew attention to a different quality. "But did you know he's very intelligent?" he asked on the "PBD Podcast" in 2023. He didn't stop there. "This guy is on top of his game, intellectually," he added. It's somewhat strange that Barron has kept these aspects of his personality that acquaintances find endearing hidden from the general public.
Barron Trump may be behind more than one meme coin
In June 2024, reports circulated that Barron Trump was developing a cryptocurrency. "Per conversations, Trump is launching an official token — $DJT on Solana. Barron spearheading," Pirate Wires tweeted. Shortly after, Martin Shkreli, the investor convicted of fraud and imprisoned for skyrocketing prices of an anti-malaria drug used to treat HIV patients, confirmed it, claiming Barron reached out with his proposal. There is no evidence Barron worked with Shkreli.
Nevertheless, Barron was set to have his first major speaking role at the September 2024 event to promote the Trumps' new crypto venture. Only he didn't show up. "Damned teenagers!" Donald Trump Jr. joked on the live broadcast on X (via Independent). However, Donald Trump confirmed that his youngest son was crucial in his foray into the industry. "Barron's a young guy, but he knows — he talks about his [crypto] wallet, he's got four wallets or something, and I'll say 'what is a wallet?' But he knows it inside out," he said.
Given the background, it's unsurprising that many wondered whether Barron was behind the meme coin $TRUMP, launched in January 2025. It's unclear what role, if any, Barron had, but $TRUMP is a family venture, so he may have been involved on some level. "I am extremely proud of what we continue to accomplish in crypto," Eric Trump told The New York Times. As for Shkreli, he continued to claim Barron was behind his unsuccessful DJT coin — and even blamed him for its failing.
Barron Trump teased a possible political role — then backed out
Barron Trump likes to keep the public on its toes. In May 2024, the Republican Party of Florida announced that Barron, along with Tiffany, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr., had been selected to serve as an at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that July. "We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members," the Florida GOP chairman, Evan Power, told NBC News. But the excitement over Barron's political involvement was short-lived.
Two days later, his mother declined the invitation on his behalf. Melania Trump cited scheduling issues as the reason, suggesting he would have attended otherwise. "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the statement released by Melania's office explained, CBS News reported. While he missed the July 2024 convention, Barron supported Donald Trump on the campaign trail earlier that month.
The Doral, Florida, event marked the first time Barron ever attended one of his father's rallies. And it showed how popular he is among Donald's supporters. When the then-Republican candidate introduced his youngest son, Barron stood up to wave and greet the cheering crowd. Donald didn't miss the opportunity to pit his sons against one another. "You're pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this. Hey Don, we gotta talk about this," Donald said (via Sky News Australia).
Barron Trump is likely following in his father's footsteps
Barron Trump is drawing inspiration from Donald Trump as he sets his career in motion. And, no, he won't go into politics. Instead, Barron is reportedly setting the foundation for a career in the business that has built his family's fortune since his grandfather's time. In July 2024, Barron and two associates incorporated a real estate company, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., Newsweek reported. The business was dissolved days after the election to escape media attention, his associate and fellow Oxbridge Academy alum Cameron Roxburgh said.
However, Roxburgh revealed that they planned to reopen the company in the spring of 2025. Donald reportedly supports his son's business venture, which will seek to develop luxury properties and golf courses in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. While it has Mar-a-Lago as its main office, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. was incorporated in Wyoming and plans to become a subsidiary of the Trump Organization in the future. "Barron wants to follow in his dad's footsteps," a source told People.
Using his family's know-how to back him up, Barron hopes to bring the real estate industry into modern times. "He has his own ideas and understands what people of his age are looking for," another insider shared. But to succeed, Barron will have to tread carefully, as any business associated with the president could create conflicts of interest. "People who would never be close to fame or power could use this as their opportunity," a source said.