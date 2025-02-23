Strange Things About Barron Trump No One Talks About

Barron Trump was thrust into the limelight as a 10-year-old when Donald Trump first became president. Despite his years in the political arena, Melania Trump kept Barron out of the spotlight. Even though he's an adult now, he continues to keep to himself. His public appearances are so elusive that the public barely knows what Barron's voice sounds like. However, the more Barron retreats from the public, the more the public interest in him grows — and some of the few details that have emerged about him are pretty odd.

For one thing, Melania reportedly remains determined to protect her adult son from the outside world. The first lady is reportedly the one who decided Barron would live at Trump Tower instead of on the campus of New York University, where he began studying at the Stern School of Business in 2024. "She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," a source told People that December. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point."

Just because Melania is pretty successful in keeping her son's business away from the public doesn't mean he has no life behind the scenes. Barron has a lot going on in the long shadow cast by his father. And he is seemingly using it to his advantage. We may not know much about Barron's life, but there is enough evidence out there to paint a pretty good picture — just enough to keep the public interested and guessing.