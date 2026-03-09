Kristi Noem's Unbothered First Instagram Post Since Trump Firing Is So See-Through

Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security on March 5. In a Truth Social post introducing Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as the new DHS secretary, Trump revealed that Noem "will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas." If that sounds like a made-up title likely to help Noem save face, well, that's because it is. According to the president, the role is a "new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida." Trump also thanked her for her "service," even though Noem spent months making a mockery out of his draconian immigration policies.

Shortly after the news broke, Noem released a statement thanking Trump for her new position. "Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas," she posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. However, her first Instagram story since being canned suggests Noem's not nearly as unbothered as she wants to appear.

On March 6, 2026, Noem posted a photo of one of her grandchildren, seemingly on her farm in South Dakota. "Perfect way to end the day," she captioned the shot (alongside two heart emojis). While we're sure that Noem did delight in the manure-scented air with one of her little ones, the post seems like a thinly-veiled way to appear above the noise — as if social media will ever let her forget.