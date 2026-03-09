Kristi Noem's Unbothered First Instagram Post Since Trump Firing Is So See-Through
Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security on March 5. In a Truth Social post introducing Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as the new DHS secretary, Trump revealed that Noem "will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas." If that sounds like a made-up title likely to help Noem save face, well, that's because it is. According to the president, the role is a "new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida." Trump also thanked her for her "service," even though Noem spent months making a mockery out of his draconian immigration policies.
Shortly after the news broke, Noem released a statement thanking Trump for her new position. "Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas," she posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. However, her first Instagram story since being canned suggests Noem's not nearly as unbothered as she wants to appear.
On March 6, 2026, Noem posted a photo of one of her grandchildren, seemingly on her farm in South Dakota. "Perfect way to end the day," she captioned the shot (alongside two heart emojis). While we're sure that Noem did delight in the manure-scented air with one of her little ones, the post seems like a thinly-veiled way to appear above the noise — as if social media will ever let her forget.
Social media delights in Kristi Noem's ousting
Kristi Noem's stint as the Secretary of Homeland Security was rife with scandals, including the recent killings by ICE agents in Minneapolis and the multiple deaths of people in ICE custody. There was also Noem's "Ice Barbie" moniker, earned after she got repeatedly glammed up to carry out immigration raids, appear on television and in publicity stunts, and star in advertisements that cost more than $200 million of taxpayer money ($143 million of which went to one firm she is connected to). Unsurprisingly, Noem's ousting has brought all of her haters together on social media.
Unfortunately for Noem, the internet has been celebrating her removal as the DHS secretary. "I wish her nothing but immense, unbearable suffering and agony for the remainder of her rotten waste of a life," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. At the time of writing, the post has racked up over 1.4 million views, 81,000 likes, and nearly 8,000 reposts. Meanwhile, another user reminded Noem that Trump has a history of firing his staff. "They be forgetting how disposable they are to Trump," the person tweeted, alongside a photo of a man holding in a laugh.
People have been just as celebratory on Instagram. Countless commenters replied to her posts with GIFs of Donald Trump saying, "You're fired!" Another user commented that Noem needed to update her bio, which still lists her job title as the Secretary of Homeland Security. To be fair, however, her role doesn't officially end until March 31, 2026, so perhaps she's working her way up to it. If not, social media will surely remind her again.