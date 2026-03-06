Kristi Noem Moments During Trump's Second Term That Will Go Down In Infamy

Throughout her time with the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem worked hard to stay in President Donald Trump's good graces, making sure to butter him up every chance she got. Even with rumors circulating that Noem was about to be fired, the DHS secretary continued to display her loyalty by speaking highly of her boss at every opportunity. "The president is fantastic, and I'm proud every single day to be able to work for him," Noem informed reporters when asked about the exit rumors (via Keloland). She also stressed that she intended to serve as a member of the administration until the end of Trump's second term. "I will serve at the president's pleasure, which I'm very grateful to get to do," Noem said. "He gives me a wonderful opportunity to do a job that matters for the safety of the American people."

Meanwhile, at a livestreamed Cabinet meeting just a few days prior, the government employee also lavished praise on Trump while keeping him up to the date on the latest developments at FEMA. At one point, she made a weird comment while seemingly attempting to suck up to him (Noem couldn't have been more obvious either). "Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane. Even you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that," she enthused (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Despite the president looking visibly bored and unamused, she kept fawning all over him and stroking his ego.

The DHS secretary also expressed how honored she was to serve under his leadership. "You are a great American," Noem later gushed to her boss (via People). "The fights you pick are the right fights. Thank you for letting us get up every day and have a purpose."