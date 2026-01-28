Kristi Noem Firing Rumors Heat Up After Trump Meeting (& Her Alleged Lover Is In The Hot Seat With Her)

Try as she might, Kristi Noem can't hide the heat of her rumored DHS ouster amid mounting political pressure and Noem's not-so-secret affair with rumored lover Corey Lewandowski. Earlier this week, the Homeland Security Secretary reportedly had a tense meeting with President Donald Trump as his administration continues to face outrage over their immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, which has already left two residents dead. Sources with knowledge of the discussions told the New York Times that the meeting was held at Noem's request and lasted two hours.

Lewandowski, whose own career is also said to be in jeopardy, joined her for the meeting, along with some of Trump's top aides, including his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, it's worth noting that Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller did not participate in the Oval Office meeting. Further, despite the tension, neither Noem nor Lewandowski were said to be in trouble with the president, according to DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin, who clarified the nature of the closed-door meeting.

In a January 27, 2026, interview with Fox News, she remarked coyly, "The President and Secretary Noem had at-length discussions. I can't get the specifics," (via the Daily Beast). However, McLaughlin insisted that Noem would remain as the head of the DHS despite increasingly loud calls for her impeachment and her reportedly frosty relationship with Trump. "She is very happy that Tom Homan [...] will be overseeing Minneapolis," the government employee continued, adding, "Secretary Noem has also been overseeing FEMA. She has been living there for the last three days, and her portfolio is huge and continues with CBP and ICE."