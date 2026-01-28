Kristi Noem Firing Rumors Heat Up After Trump Meeting (& Her Alleged Lover Is In The Hot Seat With Her)
Try as she might, Kristi Noem can't hide the heat of her rumored DHS ouster amid mounting political pressure and Noem's not-so-secret affair with rumored lover Corey Lewandowski. Earlier this week, the Homeland Security Secretary reportedly had a tense meeting with President Donald Trump as his administration continues to face outrage over their immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, which has already left two residents dead. Sources with knowledge of the discussions told the New York Times that the meeting was held at Noem's request and lasted two hours.
Lewandowski, whose own career is also said to be in jeopardy, joined her for the meeting, along with some of Trump's top aides, including his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, it's worth noting that Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller did not participate in the Oval Office meeting. Further, despite the tension, neither Noem nor Lewandowski were said to be in trouble with the president, according to DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin, who clarified the nature of the closed-door meeting.
In a January 27, 2026, interview with Fox News, she remarked coyly, "The President and Secretary Noem had at-length discussions. I can't get the specifics," (via the Daily Beast). However, McLaughlin insisted that Noem would remain as the head of the DHS despite increasingly loud calls for her impeachment and her reportedly frosty relationship with Trump. "She is very happy that Tom Homan [...] will be overseeing Minneapolis," the government employee continued, adding, "Secretary Noem has also been overseeing FEMA. She has been living there for the last three days, and her portfolio is huge and continues with CBP and ICE."
What Kristi Noem has said about her rumored exit
Kristi Noem previously responded to claims that President Donald Trump was considering letting her go as speculation about the DHS secretary's romantic ties to Corey Lewandowski continued to grow. "I don't have any indication of that," she quipped with a laugh when pressed for comments during an interview in December 2025 (via Keloland). Noem continued sucking up to the POTUS (of course) by praising his leadership and gushing about how much she loves working for him. At the time, she also expressed her intention to continue carrying out her duties as DHS chief until the end of the current administration. "I will serve at the president's pleasure, which I'm very grateful to get to do," the Trump loyalist stressed. "He gives me a wonderful opportunity to do a job that matters for the safety of the American people."
Despite his infatuation with Noem, Trump is said to be concerned about her relationship with Lewandowski as several DHS staffers accused him of secretly pulling the strings behind the scenes. "Things are f***ed," an anonymous source told The Bulwark in December 2025 (via the Daily Beast). "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place." As rumors of her impending impeachment persist, social media users rejoiced at the prospect of the president kicking Noem to the curb and of her saying goodbye to the DHS. "Kristi Noem is toast," one stated on X, formerly Twitter. "She should be the next to go," another wrote.