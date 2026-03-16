Tragic Details About Lindsey Vonn's Health Struggles Are So Sad

When Lindsey Vonn announced she would be competing in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, she was met with mixed reactions. While many were excited to hear that the American ski legend was gearing up to compete again, others were concerned about the dangers of competing at her age after a dramatic saga of injuries. At 41, Vonn made history as the oldest woman to compete in Alpine ski racing at the Olympics. This landmark achievement came shortly after she made history as the oldest athlete to win an Alpine World Cup race at St. Moritz, Switzerland, in December 2025.

Public fears about her participation multiplied after she ruptured her ACL during a World Cup race just a week before the Winter Olympics, but the three-time Olympic medalist entered the games with enthusiasm. As the 13th skier in the Alpine downhill competition on February 8, she suffered a brutal crash just 13 seconds into her run. The extent of Vonn's injuries meant her journey to recovery would be a long and emotional one, but the tragic details about Vonn and her health struggles make her no stranger to such challenges.

Vonn has suffered over a dozen significant injuries throughout her record-breaking career leading up to her headlining 2026 injuries. Her first major incident occurred in February 2007, when she sprained her right ACL during a practice session. Then she incurred two injuries in 2009, severing a tendon in her right thumb while opening a champagne bottle at a world championship in Sweden in February, followed by microfractures in her left arm in a giant slalom crash in Austria in December. Almost exactly a year later in February 2010, she suffered another finger injury when she broke her right pinkie in another giant slalom crash at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.