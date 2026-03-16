4 Awkward Lindsey Graham On-Air Moments That Had People Asking The Same Shady Question

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Is Lindsey Graham okay?! The Republican senator from South Carolina is often criticized by the public for having a seemingly questionable moral compass. "He got sucked into the Trump orbit, and he is so zealously about his own self-preservation in South Carolina that he literally would push his mother in front of a train to get to where he needs to be," an unnamed senator told The Hill about the career politician's character in February 2024.

His professionalism has also been called into question many times; the senator has had more than a few awkward on-air moments that had many people asking the same shady question: Was he drunk?! It's no secret that Graham enjoys a tipple or two. "Invite him to dinner, and you don't know if he'll sit down for an intelligent conversation or get drunk and vomit in the fish tank. But that's why I like him," Sen. John Kennedy penned in his book, "How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will," further perpetuating all the rumors about Graham we simply can't ignore.