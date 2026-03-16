4 Awkward Lindsey Graham On-Air Moments That Had People Asking The Same Shady Question
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Is Lindsey Graham okay?! The Republican senator from South Carolina is often criticized by the public for having a seemingly questionable moral compass. "He got sucked into the Trump orbit, and he is so zealously about his own self-preservation in South Carolina that he literally would push his mother in front of a train to get to where he needs to be," an unnamed senator told The Hill about the career politician's character in February 2024.
His professionalism has also been called into question many times; the senator has had more than a few awkward on-air moments that had many people asking the same shady question: Was he drunk?! It's no secret that Graham enjoys a tipple or two. "Invite him to dinner, and you don't know if he'll sit down for an intelligent conversation or get drunk and vomit in the fish tank. But that's why I like him," Sen. John Kennedy penned in his book, "How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will," further perpetuating all the rumors about Graham we simply can't ignore.
Lindsey Graham bid Trump a emotional goodbye of sorts during a Senate meeting
The boys are fighting! On January 6, 2021, following the violent attack on the Capitol, Lindsey Graham stood up in front of God and everybody at a United States Senate meeting and proceeded to openly grieve the demise of his friendship with President Donald Trump — all while the cameras were rolling. "Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it," he lamented about his relationship with Trump. "From my point of view, he's been a consequential president, but today, first thing you'll see. All I can say is, uh, count me out. Enough is enough," he declared in the emotional speech that read a lot like a sad country drinking song.
As one can imagine, following Graham's awkward public display of heartache, many took to the internet to discuss. "Lindsey Graham is drunk and is breaking up with Trump on live television," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Youll Definitely find a half empty bottle of Kentuckys finest under his desk." Alexa, play "Friends in Low Places," by Garth Brooks.
Did Lindsey Graham tie one on in South Carolina's Holy City?
Lindsey Graham raised eyebrows in December 2025 when he was filmed talking to a crowd while attending a press conference at the Embassy Suites in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Suffice it to say, the senator gave less southern gentleman and more slob kebab as he slurred his words and even wagged his finger in one woman's face. "We were a little shocked. He appeared quite tired, disheveled and disoriented," one onlooker told The Carolina Courier. Perhaps he had just come from a holiday party featuring unlimited eggnog and mulled wine? The world may never know.
A disheveled, drunk Lindsey Graham held a news conference announcing that he either is or isn't Trump's "Bubba." pic.twitter.com/WZ2xWa7mBM
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 2, 2025
What we do know, however, is that the chatter online about Graham's curious demeanor wasn't nearly as measured. "Shoutout to the lady in the background that called him spineless. Liquored up Lindsey is a tool," one X user tweeted. Another wrote, "Wow. He's sloshed!" So much for the art of genteel Southern charm.
Lindsey Graham was all 'jacked' up during an appearance on 'The Sean Hannity Show'
On January 30, 2026, Lindsey Graham appeared on "The Sean Hannity Show," wherein he proceeded to rant and rave for nearly four minutes about sanctuary cities. "I want sanctuary city policy to end," he slurred at the top of the interview, before directing his venom directly at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey. Then he promptly launched into yet another iteration of the same speech he had given earlier on the Senate floor. "Do they want to be a country of sanctuary cities? Hell yeah! Do we want to be a country that eliminates sanctuary cities as the Republican Party? Hell, yeah!" he bellowed.
I'm not going to say Senator Graham is drunk because that would be unprofessional pic.twitter.com/BIapsuktE1
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 31, 2026
At one point, the powers that be even started playing music over the senator's long-winded tirade, signaling it was time for him to wrap it up. Much like a dog with a bone, however, Graham kept going. Eventually, a shady Hannity did finally interject, telling the senator, "I think you are pretty happy and jacked after winning that battle today. Graham responded, "I'm happy! I'm ready for the fight!" And scene!
"I'm not going to say Senator Graham is drunk because that would be unprofessional," one person tweeted about the on-air fiasco. Someone else commented: "Watching Lindsey Graham on Hannity like something was...off. Slurred vibes, rambling energy, zero filter. Maybe Jeanine Pirro slipped him the coordinates of her legendary flask stash. Just asking questions."
Lindsey Graham delivered a chaotic performance on 'Fox News Sunday'
On February 1, 2026, Lindsey Graham delivered a chaotic encore performance on "Fox News Sunday," with host Shannon Bream, slurring his words and spectacularly failing to form a complete sentence all along the way. At one point, even Bream seemed exasperated with Graham's antics as he bounced around all over the place, airing out his grievances regarding sanctuary cities and pleading his case on why Trump should go to war with Iran. "Mr. President, you can do it. I hope you will do it, and if you do — if you do it, this is Reagan plus," he garbled.
Lindsey Graham was slurring his words again on "Fox News Sunday" this morning...Is he spiraling? Sad! pic.twitter.com/x8gcOahWIv
— Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) February 1, 2026
"There's no doubt watching this that he's wasted. Shocked he made it through the whole interview. Shannon Bree's [sic] should have asked him why his speech was slurred, but let's protect these guys at all costs, right?" one X user tweeted. Another quipped, "He's been drunk since Nov 6th 2024."