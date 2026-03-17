Salacious Rumors About Hope Hicks' Love Life We Can't Ignore
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The following includes references to domestic abuse allegations.
While Hope Hicks isn't in the spotlight anymore like she was during Donald Trump's first presidency, the former White House communications director can't seem to stop people from talking about her, and for all the wrong reasons.
She might have a history of working in the White House and advising Donald, but instead of her work, the one thing she'll most likely be remembered for is her love life. Hicks' association with the Trump family began when she started working for Ivanka Trump on her fashion brand in the early 2010s, before transitioning to work for Donald in 2014. When he started his campaign to run for president, she became his official press secretary at the age of 26. It was her first-ever job in politics, but it certainly wouldn't be her last.
Since then, she's moved around a lot, becoming the White House communications director in 2017, only to resign in March 2018. Next came a bout at Fox, before she returned to work for the Trump administration in 2020. Despite all of this, what usually comes to mind when people think of Hicks are the interesting rumors about her romantic relationships.
Hope dated former White House staff secretary Rob Porter
In early 2018, the Daily Mail broke the story that Hope Hicks, who at the time was the White House communications director, was dating Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary. The two were photographed going out to dinner, and while they didn't show any PDA during the meal, people spotted them kissing and embracing each other in the car after.
Unfortunately, the situation quickly turned sour, as within a week, Porter resigned from his position while facing accusations of physical and verbal abuse from his ex-wives. Jennifer Willoughby, Porter's second wife, spoke with the Daily Mail, telling her story of her ex-husband's alleged abuse. She recalled his frequent anger and how he would regularly insult her, saying, "[He would say] that I was worthless, that I was a liar." In one incident, she called the police after Porter punched a glass door in their house and injured his hand. Willoughby also described an incident of physical assault in 2010. Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, talked to the Daily Mail about alleged abuse she suffered as well. She shared photos of herself with a black eye from when Porter reportedly punched her, and she also recalled him kicking her on their honeymoon, starting the pattern of abuse.
Soon after these allegations came out, Porter stepped down from his role. Hicks might not have been directly involved with Porter's alleged history of abuse, but dating someone accused of this is certainly not a good look. Considering this, the couple didn't last long together.
Hope was reportedly entangled with former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski
Around the same time that reports of Hope Hicks' relationship with Rob Porter came out, journalist Michael Wolff's headline-making book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," was released. In the book, which offers readers a purported inside look at the activities of Donald Trump and his staff, there are rumors of an affair between Hicks and Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
Wolff claims that the two had an on-again, off-again relationship. He recounts an incident that reportedly happened when Hicks was sitting in a room with Trump and his sons, saying she had expressed worry about how the media was treating Lewandowski after he was fired in 2016. According to the author, in a strange moment revealing a bit about Trump's relationship with Hicks, he told her, "Why? You've already done enough for him. You're the best piece of tail he'll ever have." Lewandowski denied any of the claims about him made in the book, saying on "Fox News Sunday" (via Newsweek), "The guy is a liar, is what it comes down to, and I don't think anybody who looks at what's in this book can take it honestly."
Since then, there hasn't been much about Hicks and Lewandowski in the news, but that might be because the latter became the subject of affair rumors with another woman in Trump's group of supporters: Kristi Noem. Rumors of a Noem-Lewandowski affair have been going around for years. In March 2026, Noem was even questioned about her possible relationship with Lewandowski in a House Judiciary Committee hearing, as reported by USA Today. So if Hicks was ever really involved with him, she might be thanking her lucky stars that she isn't anymore.
There are rumors Corey helped release the allegations against Rob
It might have been wise for others working in Trump's White House to avoid any romantic entanglements with Hope Hicks, as rumors have it that things got a little intense between her, Corey Lewandowski, and Rob Porter.
According to a report by Intelligencer, Lewandowski might have had something to do with the accusations from Porter's ex-wives coming out. Porter's ex-wife Jennifer Willoughby told the outlet, "[Porter] implied that there was a former staffer from the White House who was unhappy with him and was out to get him and take him down." This person had heard about Willoughby's blog post about a former husband who abused her, which was published before the ex-wives publicly accused Porter. While Willoughby first thought Porter was talking about Steve Bannon, she said she later wondered if it was really Lewandowski he was referring to.
To add to this, Lewandowski apparently didn't take the news that Hicks was dating Porter very well. A source told the publication, "He could not handle that. There were still raw feelings." Charles "Chuck" Johnson, who said he's friends with Lewandowski, claimed he knew about Porter's history long before it was released. But he also claimed Lewandowski was not involved in the stories going public. Lewandowski never commented on the rumors about his involvement.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.