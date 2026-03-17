Salacious Rumors About Hope Hicks' Love Life We Can't Ignore

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The following includes references to domestic abuse allegations.

While Hope Hicks isn't in the spotlight anymore like she was during Donald Trump's first presidency, the former White House communications director can't seem to stop people from talking about her, and for all the wrong reasons.

She might have a history of working in the White House and advising Donald, but instead of her work, the one thing she'll most likely be remembered for is her love life. Hicks' association with the Trump family began when she started working for Ivanka Trump on her fashion brand in the early 2010s, before transitioning to work for Donald in 2014. When he started his campaign to run for president, she became his official press secretary at the age of 26. It was her first-ever job in politics, but it certainly wouldn't be her last.

Since then, she's moved around a lot, becoming the White House communications director in 2017, only to resign in March 2018. Next came a bout at Fox, before she returned to work for the Trump administration in 2020. Despite all of this, what usually comes to mind when people think of Hicks are the interesting rumors about her romantic relationships.