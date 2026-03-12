Donald Trump's Sunburnt Receding Hairline Puts His Bronzer Blunder On Blast
There are two things that immediately spring to mind when we picture Donald Trump: His thinning hairline and orange tan (hence Trump's many nicknames, including "The Cheetos Man"). Naturally, these two don't exactly make for a winning combo, but the divisive politician somehow believes that he's pulling it off (he's really not). On March 11, 2026, Trump's tragic obsession with bronzer was exposed in all its nightmare-inducing glory ahead of an official trip to Kentucky and Ohio. The president was taking a question from a reporter when he was caught looking extra greasy and super orange even by his own standards.
And here we thought Trump's expired peach bronzer in Davos, Switzerland was bad! To be fair, maybe the former reality star was just a victim of bad lighting. Footage of Trump meeting with the gaggle of reporters on the South Lawn, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in tow, showed that his makeup wasn't nearly as awful as the above photo made it seem. He still had his signature tangerine glow, of course, but nothing too shocking or extreme. Trump's hair, though, continued to hang on for dear life. In fact, we could actually see his scalp peeking through his few remaining hair strands, which Trump failed to cover up with his combover, as per usual.
In short, it was bad, but not bad bad (we're grading on a curve here). However, photos of the controversial leader speaking at a packaging facility in Kentucky later that very same morning confirmed that his makeup was a greasy disaster after all — as if he'd slathered his face with orange paint and oil. Unfiltered shots of Trump taken throughout that day proved his face should never be photographed up close, especially under bright sunlight or harsh stage lights. Oof!
Donald Trump's bronzer obsession has got to stop
It's a mystery that baffles us all. Why does President Donald Trump love looking so orange? As a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped in response to his appearance on March 11, "I believe that makeup shade is 'Baby Food Carrot.'" Another drew a side-by-side comparison between the POTUS and televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who was known for her over-the-top makeup look. Meanwhile, a third user pointed out, "His hair is a different color every day. His face is greasy. He is a pathetic spectacle." But going back to the question of Trump's tan obsession, the answer remains a mystery. However, the divisive politician reportedly does his own makeup and regularly hits the spray tanning booth.
He did once blame the eerie orange glow on poor lighting. Speaking before a crowd in Baltimore, Maryland, back in 2019, the president insisted harsh lightbulbs were the reason he always looks so tangerine in photos. "The bulb that we're being forced to use! [...] The light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you! The light is the worst," he complained at the time (via The Guardian). Trump also asserted at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, that he looks much better, and less orange, in warm, yellow toned lights than "these crazy lights that are beaming down on me," per The Hill. But experts aren't that easily fooled.
A photographer who examined Trump's photos for The Washington Post noted that his orange hue is unmistakable. "You can see that even when his teeth are white, his skin is orangey-red," D.C.-based photographer Tamzin Smith explained. As a result, "It's definitely not the lighting."