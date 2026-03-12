Donald Trump's Sunburnt Receding Hairline Puts His Bronzer Blunder On Blast

There are two things that immediately spring to mind when we picture Donald Trump: His thinning hairline and orange tan (hence Trump's many nicknames, including "The Cheetos Man"). Naturally, these two don't exactly make for a winning combo, but the divisive politician somehow believes that he's pulling it off (he's really not). On March 11, 2026, Trump's tragic obsession with bronzer was exposed in all its nightmare-inducing glory ahead of an official trip to Kentucky and Ohio. The president was taking a question from a reporter when he was caught looking extra greasy and super orange even by his own standards.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

And here we thought Trump's expired peach bronzer in Davos, Switzerland was bad! To be fair, maybe the former reality star was just a victim of bad lighting. Footage of Trump meeting with the gaggle of reporters on the South Lawn, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in tow, showed that his makeup wasn't nearly as awful as the above photo made it seem. He still had his signature tangerine glow, of course, but nothing too shocking or extreme. Trump's hair, though, continued to hang on for dear life. In fact, we could actually see his scalp peeking through his few remaining hair strands, which Trump failed to cover up with his combover, as per usual.

In short, it was bad, but not bad bad (we're grading on a curve here). However, photos of the controversial leader speaking at a packaging facility in Kentucky later that very same morning confirmed that his makeup was a greasy disaster after all — as if he'd slathered his face with orange paint and oil. Unfiltered shots of Trump taken throughout that day proved his face should never be photographed up close, especially under bright sunlight or harsh stage lights. Oof!