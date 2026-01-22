Nightmare Close-Up Of Donald Trump's Expired Peach Bronzer In Davos Is Jarring
Donald Trump had a bronzer disaster while visiting Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. On January 22, POTUS met with other world leaders for the ceremonial signing of his Board of Peace that was aimed at stopping the conflict in Gaza — it should be noted that multiple allies of the United States refrained from joining the signing. It was an important day for Trump, who apparently wanted to look his best as he caked on the cosmetic products. His hair looked bleached beyond recognition, as it was not only frail and wispy but also a stark white color. The president's eyebrows were the same transparent white as his mop, while he sported a cobalt blue suit. Perhaps it was for the cameras, or maybe he was trying to brighten his mood during the winter months, but Trump had slathered on the bronzer, and it stood in an obvious contrast to his hair and attire. The cakey orange-brown coloring juxtaposed not only his hairline, but also was a much darker skin tone than the pale look on his hands. Unfortunately for the Commander-in-Chief, this makeup fail was not an isolated incident.
Earlier in the month, Trump had a dirty cowboy makeup look as he fielded questions from the press while aboard Air Force One. On that occasion, Trump's bronzer gave him a sickly pallor as it appeared blotchy. There were dark tones around his cheeks and nose region, but pink hues shone through around his eyes and ears. Trump looked as if he had taken dirt to the face while riding the trails on horseback.
The second term for Trump had seemingly inspired him to add a second coating of makeup to his face, as the bronzer became more evident.
Donald Trump gets roasted for heavy makeup
A month prior to his Davos-tating look in Switzerland, Donald Trump had a wacky bronzer and hair fail back home at the White House. He delivered an address at the Oval Office concerning the country's fuel economy standards in December. His concealer was caked on, but it only embellished his blemished, aging skin. The bronzer had clumped around his chin and exacerbated the pores in Trump's face. His use of cover-up was evident as he made animated facial gestures, and the creases of the makeup product were seen around his eyes. Similar to his Board of Peace meeting look, Trump's Cheetos-colored skin stood out in comparison to his ultra-white hair. On that day, the president's overly bleached mop seemed to have a mind of its own. He was within the confines of the Oval Office, yet his wispy locks fired off in multiple directions and looked poised to fly off his scalp at any moment.
A few months earlier, Trump's skin color had people chattering when he made a trek across the pond. Perhaps being overseas inspired him to pack on even more bronzer, as Trump had muddy makeup during his visit to the U.K. in September. In a misguided attempt to look his stately best, Trump ensured the bronzer was layered on heavily as he met with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales. Photos were shared online showing Trump sitting next to Kate, as the two smiled at one another. In the snaps, there was a clear outline of where the makeup products started, as it was outlined around his neck region. Trump's brightly-colored complexion didn't go unnoticed. "[W]hy is he so orange?" one Instagram user asked. "He's wearing more makeup than she is," another observed.