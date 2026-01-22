Nightmare Close-Up Of Donald Trump's Expired Peach Bronzer In Davos Is Jarring

Donald Trump had a bronzer disaster while visiting Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. On January 22, POTUS met with other world leaders for the ceremonial signing of his Board of Peace that was aimed at stopping the conflict in Gaza — it should be noted that multiple allies of the United States refrained from joining the signing. It was an important day for Trump, who apparently wanted to look his best as he caked on the cosmetic products. His hair looked bleached beyond recognition, as it was not only frail and wispy but also a stark white color. The president's eyebrows were the same transparent white as his mop, while he sported a cobalt blue suit. Perhaps it was for the cameras, or maybe he was trying to brighten his mood during the winter months, but Trump had slathered on the bronzer, and it stood in an obvious contrast to his hair and attire. The cakey orange-brown coloring juxtaposed not only his hairline, but also was a much darker skin tone than the pale look on his hands. Unfortunately for the Commander-in-Chief, this makeup fail was not an isolated incident.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Earlier in the month, Trump had a dirty cowboy makeup look as he fielded questions from the press while aboard Air Force One. On that occasion, Trump's bronzer gave him a sickly pallor as it appeared blotchy. There were dark tones around his cheeks and nose region, but pink hues shone through around his eyes and ears. Trump looked as if he had taken dirt to the face while riding the trails on horseback.

The second term for Trump had seemingly inspired him to add a second coating of makeup to his face, as the bronzer became more evident.