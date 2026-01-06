New Close-Up Of Trump's Rugged Bald Spot & Dirty Cowboy Makeup Is Jarring

Donald Trump's latest photo-op has him looking like he just stepped out of a Western. No, it's not because he traded in his MAGA hat for a cowboy hat with little boots to match. Instead, it was Trump's thinning hair and cowboy-worthy makeup job that were pulling double duty on January 4, 2026.

The photo in question was taken on Air Force One as Trump addressed reporters about his controversial decision to place Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in U.S. custody, which itself seems straight out of a Western movie and is something Venezuelan officials have called a kidnapping. Although the president's seemingly lax adherence to the constitutional limitations of the office makes one wonder whether his maneuver was even legal, we can't get past Trump's makeup.

Joe Raedle/Getty

While Trump's signature makeup sometimes looks unnaturally greasy, he looked particularly disheveled this day. As you can see above, the president's signature orange hue took on a much deeper tone and grittier texture, reminiscent of the Western stars of yesterday and the makeup that made their skin appear tan and dirty. Of course, those actors had reason to look like they'd spent their days roughing it among the elements, whether that was horseback riding or battling vigilantes to protect their onscreen families.

Meanwhile, it's unknown what made Trump flaunt his "best" cowboy-inspired beat this day (or how he didn't notice the glaring bald spot on the side of his head). One thing is certain, though — there are tutorials available if you'd like to replicate it!