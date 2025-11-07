Donald Trump's Thinning Hair Appears As Fatigued As He Does In Jarring Video

Donald Trump's increasingly difficult-to-hide bald spots were on full display when he met with leaders of Central Asian countries to discuss critical minerals. The meeting was held at the White House and included a presser where Trump's thinning hair was front and center as he struggled to field questions at times. His bleachy locks were swept in multiple directions, as if he had walked through a wind tunnel before the dinner with Central Asian leaders. This hair catastrophe was different than his usual look, as the strands on top of Trump's head appeared to have been teased within an inch of their life. Not only was his hair combed forward, but it was styled in a unique swirl on the top that just barely concealed his massive bald spot.

Trump looks exhausted and disheveled pic.twitter.com/qqhzRjJrYS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

A bad hair day (even by his standards) was the least of the concerns for Trump, as he also appeared physically worn out. One photo taken during the press conference showed the president resting his chin on his hand while his eyes drooped down, and were only half-open. At one point, Trump was asked a relatively straightforward question by a reporter, and he opted to defer to JD Vance instead of attempting a reply.

Clips of Trump's tired appearance during the meeting were shared on X, where multiple users chimed in on his overall fatigue. "His hair looks like it's plotting an escape ... " one member of the Twitterati joked. "Even his hair looks exhausted," another added. Others noted that the commander in chief seemed to be struggling physically. This all came after Trump's hair worked overtime to topple death rumors.