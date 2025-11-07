Donald Trump's Thinning Hair Appears As Fatigued As He Does In Jarring Video
Donald Trump's increasingly difficult-to-hide bald spots were on full display when he met with leaders of Central Asian countries to discuss critical minerals. The meeting was held at the White House and included a presser where Trump's thinning hair was front and center as he struggled to field questions at times. His bleachy locks were swept in multiple directions, as if he had walked through a wind tunnel before the dinner with Central Asian leaders. This hair catastrophe was different than his usual look, as the strands on top of Trump's head appeared to have been teased within an inch of their life. Not only was his hair combed forward, but it was styled in a unique swirl on the top that just barely concealed his massive bald spot.
A bad hair day (even by his standards) was the least of the concerns for Trump, as he also appeared physically worn out. One photo taken during the press conference showed the president resting his chin on his hand while his eyes drooped down, and were only half-open. At one point, Trump was asked a relatively straightforward question by a reporter, and he opted to defer to JD Vance instead of attempting a reply.
Clips of Trump's tired appearance during the meeting were shared on X, where multiple users chimed in on his overall fatigue. "His hair looks like it's plotting an escape ... " one member of the Twitterati joked. "Even his hair looks exhausted," another added. Others noted that the commander in chief seemed to be struggling physically. This all came after Trump's hair worked overtime to topple death rumors.
Donald Trump's vanishing hair on Time Magazine
In late August 2025, social media ran rampant with the hashtag "#trumpdead". Around that time, JD Vance told USA Today that he had "good on-the-job training" to take over as president should anything happen to Donald Trump. Days later, Trump was jokingly asked about the rumors of his passing during a press pool on September 2, 2025. "Well, it's fake news. ... That's why the media has so little credibility," Trump replied with sincerity (via WFAA). Even though Trump speaking to the media was proof enough he was still alive, his hair looked to be on life support. It had been swept over harder than a porch covered in fall leaves, as the blond locks were combed at multiple angles. Despite his best efforts, several bald spots were still visible throughout Trump's hair.
The following month, POTUS' vanishing hairline was front-page news as Time Magazine did Trump dirty by highlighting his balding hair in a cover photo. That snap was taken at a hilariously unflattering angle from beneath Trump, as the photo highlighted the sagging turkey skin of his neck. The angle also made it appear as if Trump only had a few wisps of hair remaining on his head, and the swooping style of his hair created an odd-looking halo effect. Unsurprisingly, Trump was not thrilled with the photo the publication chose, and he took to Truth Social to kvetch about the image. "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair ... Really weird!" he wrote on October 14.