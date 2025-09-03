Trump Works Overtime To Topple Death Rumors With Hair That Has A Life Of Its Own
The trouble with being a prominent figure is that people generally expect you to stay that way. When Donald Trump mysteriously vanished from both public view and social media for several days at the end of August 2025, the rumors and weird theories came thick and fast. Trump's recent health diagnosis of venous insufficiency raised suspicions to begin with, while the president's swollen ankles and visibly bruised right hand seemed to point to a more serious condition. Trump's rant about the afterlife in a Fox News interview didn't help matters either; it was the first time he ever seemed concerned about how the Almighty would judge him.
To the relief of MAGA loyalists, the divisive politician re-emerged just before Labor Day with a reliably all-CAPS Truth Social post declaring, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE." He was also spotted on his way to a golf outing with Kai and Spencer Trump, two of the president's beloved grandchildren by way of his namesake eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Although Donald seemed subdued and fatigued, he was apparently determined to prove he wasn't bedridden or worse.
The commander-in-chief later held a press conference in which he proudly declared that the U.S. Space Command would be moving from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama — a bit of a letdown for those who assumed that his so-called big announcement would be more earth-shattering. One might even be forgiven for paying more attention to Donald's hair than the vital message he was imparting. His trademark coif has had its off days, but this was off the charts even for him.
Trump's hair was a homemade hot mess
Donald Trump looked like a ghost during his unrecognizable makeup-free Labor Day outing, but it wasn't altogether that unusual — the president usually lays off the heavy product when he's out golfing. It's tougher to find an excuse for Trump's post-holiday weekend appearance. Speaking from the Oval Office, the divisive politician addressed a number of issues, including the snarky question: "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" (via YouTube). Though he confidently informed the press pool that he was very much alive and well, his hair couldn't exactly say the same.
Trump's usual combover couldn't cover a visible bald spot on the right side of his forehead. In fact, it looked as though his hairline had receded all the way back to the top of his head. The sharp part on his left side also clearly revealed the sides of his hair were a much darker blonde than the platinum section in front. It's hard to imagine that a professional coiffurist would let their most prestigious client go out in public with a hair-don't like that. But Trump's look was most likely self-imposed.
As celebrity hairstylist Matthew Curtis acknowledged to Gentleman's Journal earlier this month, "Professionals hate it, but we're also totally fascinated by its structure. I don't think anyone's going to own up to styling that hair every day, and due to the poor execution of color, it must be a home dye job." Unsightly as it was, Trump's hair acted as further reassurance that the rumors of his ill health were greatly exaggerated. If he's fit enough to spend time spraying and brushing his thinning tresses into position, he's not knocking on heaven's door just yet.