Trump Works Overtime To Topple Death Rumors With Hair That Has A Life Of Its Own

The trouble with being a prominent figure is that people generally expect you to stay that way. When Donald Trump mysteriously vanished from both public view and social media for several days at the end of August 2025, the rumors and weird theories came thick and fast. Trump's recent health diagnosis of venous insufficiency raised suspicions to begin with, while the president's swollen ankles and visibly bruised right hand seemed to point to a more serious condition. Trump's rant about the afterlife in a Fox News interview didn't help matters either; it was the first time he ever seemed concerned about how the Almighty would judge him.

To the relief of MAGA loyalists, the divisive politician re-emerged just before Labor Day with a reliably all-CAPS Truth Social post declaring, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE." He was also spotted on his way to a golf outing with Kai and Spencer Trump, two of the president's beloved grandchildren by way of his namesake eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Although Donald seemed subdued and fatigued, he was apparently determined to prove he wasn't bedridden or worse.

The commander-in-chief later held a press conference in which he proudly declared that the U.S. Space Command would be moving from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama — a bit of a letdown for those who assumed that his so-called big announcement would be more earth-shattering. One might even be forgiven for paying more attention to Donald's hair than the vital message he was imparting. His trademark coif has had its off days, but this was off the charts even for him.