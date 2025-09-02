Trump Looks Like A Ghost In Unrecognizable Makeup-Free Labor Day Outing

On his way to a yet another makeup-free golf outing, Donald Trump looked a bit washed out, and his ashen face caused a stir online. To celebrate Labor Day, the president left the White House and headed to Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia, to play a round. He was photographed walking with security while wearing a white golf shirt, black windbreaker, and white "USA" ballcap. What stood out wasn't the standard golf attire ensemble, but how ghostly-white Trump looked as he trotted out without his signature bronzer. There was an unhealthy pallor to his skin, but he was not only frighteningly pale; Trump had a zombified look on his face with his mouth agape.

People were abuzz online earlier in the summer when Trump went golfing without makeup, but this Labor Day snap sparked a visceral reaction from folks on X. "He doesn't seem well," one user wrote after seeing the blanch-faced Trump. "He literally looks like a ghoul," another added. In fact, the commander-in-chief was so unrecognizable that theories started swirling. "Looks like a double," one member of the Twitterati responded. Others pointed out that the change in Trump's appearance ran deeper than simply having a lighter skin tone. "He not Donald trump, look at face no wrinkles and sharp skin," an X user tweeted.

Part of the reason that the picture caused so much concern and made the rumor mill churn was that it coincided with #TrumpDead trending on X earlier in the long weekend. That led to an active response from Team Trump.