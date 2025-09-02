Trump Looks Like A Ghost In Unrecognizable Makeup-Free Labor Day Outing
On his way to a yet another makeup-free golf outing, Donald Trump looked a bit washed out, and his ashen face caused a stir online. To celebrate Labor Day, the president left the White House and headed to Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia, to play a round. He was photographed walking with security while wearing a white golf shirt, black windbreaker, and white "USA" ballcap. What stood out wasn't the standard golf attire ensemble, but how ghostly-white Trump looked as he trotted out without his signature bronzer. There was an unhealthy pallor to his skin, but he was not only frighteningly pale; Trump had a zombified look on his face with his mouth agape.
People were abuzz online earlier in the summer when Trump went golfing without makeup, but this Labor Day snap sparked a visceral reaction from folks on X. "He doesn't seem well," one user wrote after seeing the blanch-faced Trump. "He literally looks like a ghoul," another added. In fact, the commander-in-chief was so unrecognizable that theories started swirling. "Looks like a double," one member of the Twitterati responded. Others pointed out that the change in Trump's appearance ran deeper than simply having a lighter skin tone. "He not Donald trump, look at face no wrinkles and sharp skin," an X user tweeted.
Part of the reason that the picture caused so much concern and made the rumor mill churn was that it coincided with #TrumpDead trending on X earlier in the long weekend. That led to an active response from Team Trump.
More theories about Donald Trump's health status arose
A day before Donald Trump had a ghostlike appearance before going golfing, his son Eric Trump came to the defense of his dad. As rumors circulated over Labor Day weekend that the president had died, Donald took to Truth Social to quell the gossip. "Never felt better in my life," he wrote on August 31. That same day, Eric reposted the quote and used it as an opportunity to lash out at the liberals. "The radical left is so sick and twisted," he wrote.
That was not the end of the rumors surrounding Donald's demise. Taking to Truth Social on August 31, Donald posted a photo of himself on a golf course with NFL analyst Jon Gruden. The pair were pictured shaking hands as Donald sat in a golf cart. Trump detractors believed the post was a calculated ploy. "Why does it appear that Trump is posting old pictures of himself paying golf with Gruden as rumors of his death circulate?" social media personality Brian Krassenstein wrote on X alongside a screenshot of Trump's post. Krassenstein pointed out that the former NFL coach had worn the same outfit "a week ago."
Further adding to the conspiracy about the president's ailing health was how haggard Donald looked while makeup-free in Washington, D.C., on August 22. The White House uploaded photo-op pics to Instagram of Donald visiting a gift shop, and his skin had a sickly hue. "He looks so OLD in these pictures," one Instagram user commented. Considering the fallout from these sans-bronzer pictures, we may see Donald opt to powder on a little makeup in future golf outings.