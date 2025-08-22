Haggard-Looking Trump Makes The Rare Move Of Going Nearly Makeup-Free In Public

As President Donald Trump makes waves during his second term in office, it does appear as if the constant chaos is finally catching up to him. There's been an uptick in photos of Trump going golfing without his makeup on, which often shows him fumbling around in one of his many hats. While it's startling to see him appear so aged in many of these photos, it's even more of a shock to see that he's started to make it a habit even off the golf course. On August 22, the White House posted their attempt at a tongue-in-cheek moment to Instagram, showing Trump shopping at a local tourist trap near the White House.

This publicity stunt was most likely Trump's attempt to prove that Washington, D.C. is safe now that his deployment of U.S. troops to the capitol is in full swing. However, what it really showed off was just how tired Trump looks, especially when he tones down his bronzer. There's only been a handful of times that Trump has left the house without his tan, and seeing his pallid and exhausted features up close might be one of the reasons why he avoids it. The online public also took note of Trump's disheveled appearance — it's not often that Trump wears his own hats outside the golf greens, and the combination of the cap plus the lack of tan had many commenters concerned.