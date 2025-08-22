Haggard-Looking Trump Makes The Rare Move Of Going Nearly Makeup-Free In Public
As President Donald Trump makes waves during his second term in office, it does appear as if the constant chaos is finally catching up to him. There's been an uptick in photos of Trump going golfing without his makeup on, which often shows him fumbling around in one of his many hats. While it's startling to see him appear so aged in many of these photos, it's even more of a shock to see that he's started to make it a habit even off the golf course. On August 22, the White House posted their attempt at a tongue-in-cheek moment to Instagram, showing Trump shopping at a local tourist trap near the White House.
This publicity stunt was most likely Trump's attempt to prove that Washington, D.C. is safe now that his deployment of U.S. troops to the capitol is in full swing. However, what it really showed off was just how tired Trump looks, especially when he tones down his bronzer. There's only been a handful of times that Trump has left the house without his tan, and seeing his pallid and exhausted features up close might be one of the reasons why he avoids it. The online public also took note of Trump's disheveled appearance — it's not often that Trump wears his own hats outside the golf greens, and the combination of the cap plus the lack of tan had many commenters concerned.
Commenters didn't care for Donald Trump's tired outing
While seeing Donald Trump without his makeup is enough to startle most anyone, his haggard appearance for this little jaunt to the gift shop had netizens wondering about the president's health. One commenter on the White House Instagram post wondered, "how can you seriously let this old man go around with that on his head?" Trump's signature hats have grown in size and sayings, and the current iteration of "Trump was right about everything!" feels like a haunted "30 Rock" joke come to life.
Other Instagram users noted how "TACKY TACKY TACKY" Trump's makeup-less stint outside was. Another mentioned, "It's giving conservatorship," meaning that seeing Trump in such a feeble state during a fairly obvious ego boosting photo op feels like he might not be fully in charge of these decisions. It was to the point that even some of the president's fans were voicing concern for him, with one user writing, "Encourage President Trump to get a little rest this weekend." These unfiltered photos are making Trump look older than ever, and his second presidential term might be taking more of a toll on him than was initially expected.