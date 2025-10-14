Time Magazine Does Trump's Balding Head Dirty And His Ego Can't Handle It
Donald Trump's latest Time Magazine cover shot has seriously bruised his ego, and he can't hide it this time. On October 10, Time Magazine published a story about Trump's efforts to (so far) successfully end the fighting between Israel and Gaza, who've agreed to a ceasefire. And while the story was largely complimentary of the president, the initial cover photo that the publication used was anything but. In the photo, Trump can be seen photographed from below at an unflattering angle that emphasizes the underside of the president's neck, his side profile, and most importantly (and insulting), his lack of hair that looks even more lacking from the specific angle they chose.
Well, Trump, bypassing the glowing report attached to the photo, took to his Truth Social account to take aim at Time for the snap they chose to feature. "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he posted early Tuesday morning. "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" He continued, "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out." He concluded his rant asking: "What are they doing, and why?" Time has yet to respond.
What social media thinks of Trump's Time photo
Although this was far from Donald Trump's biggest rant ever, it seems that he would've been better off just letting his Time Magazine photo slide, as now virtually everyone is commenting on it (and his volatile hair transformation). Unsurprisingly, most of the responses are not flattering. Between criticism that Trump is missing the bigger picture — i.e. his triumph of bridging some kind of peace between Israel and Gaza — the old, run-of-the-mill hairline jokes, or the display of some very creative photoshopping skills, the president has totally lost control of this narrative around his Time photo.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, for example, one user thinks that Trump should focus more on Time's positive article about himself. "Trump's so obsessed with that Time cover's hairdo he forgot it's crowning him a peacemaker, talk about a man with his priorities windswept and ridiculous," they wrote. A second user agreed, tweeting: "Yeah Brian, I'm sure this is his main focus and not on saving lives and creating world peace." On the other side of X, many users were simply content zooming in on Trump's neck and creating NSFW edits of the folds in his neck, while others resorted to plain old insults. "Every photo of him is the worst picture of all time and it's not their fault," tweeted one user. Yeah, this a media moment Trump probably wants to erase.