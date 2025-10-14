Time Magazine Does Trump's Balding Head Dirty And His Ego Can't Handle It

Donald Trump's latest Time Magazine cover shot has seriously bruised his ego, and he can't hide it this time. On October 10, Time Magazine published a story about Trump's efforts to (so far) successfully end the fighting between Israel and Gaza, who've agreed to a ceasefire. And while the story was largely complimentary of the president, the initial cover photo that the publication used was anything but. In the photo, Trump can be seen photographed from below at an unflattering angle that emphasizes the underside of the president's neck, his side profile, and most importantly (and insulting), his lack of hair that looks even more lacking from the specific angle they chose.

Well, Trump, bypassing the glowing report attached to the photo, took to his Truth Social account to take aim at Time for the snap they chose to feature. "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he posted early Tuesday morning. "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" He continued, "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out." He concluded his rant asking: "What are they doing, and why?" Time has yet to respond.