Trump's Makeup Was So Muddy In The UK, No Wonder Melania Wanted Her Own Room
Not only did Donald Trump's grisly hairline on his official U.K. visit put one of his worst bald patches on blast, but his muddy makeup looked as though he'd been blasted on the face with a spray gun. On day two of his visit, the President of the United States met with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the signing of a landmark tech prosperity deal aimed at strengthening ties between the two allies. The contract-signing was followed by a private meeting between the two leaders and a joint news conference, during which Donald addressed a variety of topics, including the death of prominent Trump ally, Charlie Kirk, and the recent suspension of late night host Jimmy Kimmel. However, all anyone could focus on was his awful makeup — a close-up of the POTUS showed his face looking streaky and greasy from slathering on too much bronzer (or tanning lotion? Who really knows?). Yikes. No wonder Melania Trump opted to get her own separate bedroom during the overseas trip.
For the conference, Donald sported his standard navy suit and red tie combo along with his signature bleach combover. At his official State visit earlier with Melania, Donald also looked all muddy and orange next to senior members of the British royal family, making his fake tan all but impossible to ignore. For instance, under photos of Donald sitting next to Kate Middleton at the state banquet (poor Kate), a user noted how the president seemed to be wearing more makeup than the princess herself. "How did he manage not to have orange color on his white shirt and tie??" another user pondered. "A bold fashion choice for someone that doesn't get his skin color naturally," to which someone responded, "Probably has a tarp wrapped around him in the makeup chair."
Social media roasts Trump's fake orange tan
Folks sure didn't hold back from roasting Donald Trump's cakey makeup on social media. "Looks like he's got a fresh coat of orange paint," a user wrote under an Instagram clip shared by CNN from the news conference. "Right!!" another exclaimed. "Like the makeup artist needs to be fired cuz that blending is horrible." Others referred to him by his nickname, "the orange man," and wondered why the president seemed to love looking so horribly tan. "geezus almighty, he's so f'in orange," a third user snarked. "It appears the more orange he looks the more unhinged he is."
If you've ever wondered who exactly does Trump's hair and makeup, you'd be amused to learn that he prefers doing it himself. "Backstage, we always have a mirror for him. He's super tall so he kinda slouches backward and touches up his makeup himself," his former assistant, Alyssa Farah Griffin, dished in a November 2023 episode of the "One Decision" podcast. When asked if she ever helped the POTUS with his "makeup skills" (if you can call it that), Griffin stressed, "No, I did some of [Mike] Pence's makeup. You never — you don't touch the Donald Trump face."
Interesting, but the question remains: why so orange? A revealing detail in Trump's medical report hints that the real reason he packs on the bronzer was due to his rosacea. However, a cosmetic dermatologist who spoke to us suggested his motivations may be due to his aging. "He exhibits the typical changes caused by gravity seen in male aging: the descent of his brows, the descent of his cheeks causing nasolabial folds, and significant skin laxity in the neck area," said Dr. Mariano Busso, adding, "A good tanning lotion can hide some of these signs."