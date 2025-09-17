Trump's Grisly Hairline On UK Trip Puts One Of His Worst Bald Patches On Blast

Donald Trump's bald spots were exposed during a historic visit to Windsor Castle on September 17. It was a momentous day for the president as he and Melania Trump visited with King Charles III and multiple prominent members of the royal family. For the occasion, there were over 1,300 military personnel on hand. The Trumps arrived in Marine One and were greeted by William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. To cap off the visit, nine Hawk T1 jets did a flyover and streaked the sky with red, white, and blue smoke. Understanding how special the visit was, Melania sported a dark Christian Dior jacket and skirt, accessorizing with a wide-brim, plum-colored hat that mostly covered her face. Donald, meanwhile, wore his standard dark suit and faintly color coordinated with his wife by wearing a purple tie. He may have been better served wearing a hat of his own to cover his hair.

The commander-in-chief was photographed sitting outside next to King Charles III during the military Beating Retreat ceremony, and the bald spots on Donald's pink scalp were clearly visible. Perhaps it was from the jets' flyover, or just being out in the castle's Walled Garden on a windy day, but his hair struggled to stay in place on top.

Donald also took a carriage ride with Charles, which really revealed the lengths he went to cover his receding hair. A close-up shot of POTUS in the carriage highlighted the contrasting tone of his face and hairline. The faux tan/bronzer on his face was much darker than the bright white section of his skin that outlined his scalp. It was particularly noticeable near his widow's peak. Donald's depleted hairline has become more apparent in recent months.