Actors Who Can't Let Go Of Their Claim To Fame (It's Getting Cringe)
Let's be honest: It's difficult to let things go. These days, people crave nostalgia more than ever, perhaps to remind them of a time when life was a bit simpler. It appears that there are a few actors who are also leaning into this sentiment, gripping onto their most iconic roles and making it clear that they never want to let them go. While this might bring comfort to some diehard fans, it can also take on the form of a cringeworthy inability to move on from the past.
Actors who have played certain roles for extended periods of time will obviously develop some sort of attachment to them. Some actors have played specific characters for years, or have even grown up with the characters. Getting that breakout role after a major series ends is vital to many actors' careers. Some fade away into obscurity, like many of the Harry Potter actors, and some can successfully move on. While Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson are prime examples of actors who were able to successfully separate themselves from their iconic characters (Harry Potter and Edward Cullen), this task has proven more difficult for others.
Tom Felton is still Draco Malfoy
Tom Felton is a classic example of someone who simply will not let go of the role that sparked his career. Felton, known for playing the villainous yet fan-favorite Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter series, has been attached to the character years far beyond the series' end. Despite having some smaller roles here and there, it seems that Felton's greatest success is thanks to Harry Potter, and it appears it's not something he's ready to let go of just yet. In 2025, it was announced that Felton would actually be reprising his role as the blond wizard in the hit Broadway play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," playing an older version of the character who now has a son attending the magical wizarding school, Hogwarts.
While this reprisal marked Felton's Broadway debut, something about it didn't feel as special as it should have, considering he would be playing a character he'd been holding onto for years. Why is it that Felton can't seem to part ways with Draco Malfoy all these years later? Nicki Swift asked Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, who explained that it all has to do with identity. "For someone like Tom Felton ... who spent much of their early adulthood inside one world and one character, it's not just a job — it's the environment that shaped their confidence, friendships, and public image," the expert exclusively told us. Letting go of Draco Malfoy is something that Felton might not ever be ready to do, considering how much the character means to not only him but Harry Potter fans everywhere.
Tyler Posey doesn't want to let go of Teen Wolf
At the height of its popularity, "Teen Wolf" had a massive following. Years later, even though Tyler Posey wasn't quite a teen anymore, it appeared that he was still tethered to his character, Scott McCall. In 2025, Posey told People he was gunning for more "Teen Wolf" content after the release of "Teen Wolf: The Movie" and had taken matters into his own hands to make it happen. "So I wrote the second film," he said. "I'm trying to get that one made, and then I have an idea for the third." He added that if the films didn't work out, he'd be happy to do another television series, emphasizing that he would "spearhead it."
Although Posey has landed a few gigs since playing Scott McCall, the character remains his most successful and recognizable role. Dylan O'Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski on "Teen Wolf," has luckily been able to branch out a bit more, but both actors seem to have massive respect for the show and even participated in the 2020 "Teen Wolf" reunion. Posey has also acknowledged how much the fans of the show mean to him and how their love has fueled him to give them the "Teen Wolf" content they deserve. "I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them," he told People. "They've been amazing to us over the years."
Of how it can affect an actor when one of their roles resonates with fans so profoundly, Dr. Sanam Hafeez told us, "When an actor becomes deeply associated with a single role, that character can merge with their identity in a lasting way."
The Supernatural Boys can't get away from each other
Stuck in otherworldly teen show purgatory are bromantic "Supernatural" stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. The actors are most well known for their roles as Dean and Sam Winchester from the hit series, but have both gone on to star on other television shows. The two are obviously well-loved by fans, and Ackles even reprised his role as Dean in the spin-off series. In 2025, it was also announced that the two would have a reunion on "The Boys."
Ackles joined "The Boys" cast as Soldier Boy during Season 3. When Padalecki decided to guest-star on the show's fifth and final season, so did Misha Collins, another "Supernatural" alum. Even though Padalecki had also found further small-screen success, landing the lead role in the "Walker" series, it seems he couldn't say no when showrunner Eric Kripke (creator of both "Supernatural" and "The Boys") wanted to bring the Winchester brothers back together. Even while moving on to a completely new show, Padalecki and Ackles couldn't escape their "Supernatural" days.
Dr. Sanam Hafeez explained why actors like Ackles and Padalecki can't stop including nods to their popular early roles in their more current work. "Those roles often represent a time when everything aligned, success, attention, purpose, and a clear sense of who they were within a defined story. When that ends, it can feel like a kind of loss, almost like leaving behind a part of themselves," she told us. "Continuing to revisit or reference that role may be a way of holding onto a version of life that felt meaningful and steady."
Ralph Macchio is trapped in the Karate Kid universe
The forever-young-looking Ralph Macchio has had an incredible career, with one of his most notable roles being Daniel LaRusso in the "Karate Kid" franchise. However, when taking a look at his slate of films, it's clear that "Karate Kid" completely took over at some point. In fact, at the time of this writing, the only recent content that Macchio has been a major part of has to do solely with "Karate Kid." This is of course, thanks to the "Cobra Kai" series.
"Cobra Kai," a "Karate Kid" spin-off series, spanned a total of six seasons before its 2025 finale. On the show, Macchio reprises his role and works with a new generation of "karate kids," similar to Felton reprising his role as Malfoy. The show's popularity seemed to spark joy in audiences as a new installment in the "Karate Kid" series was released. Macchio also took part that project, "Karate Kid: Legends."
According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, it seems that Macchio will be attached to this role as long as fans continue to want more. "Fans and media rarely stop seeing [actors] through the lens of the role that first captured attention. When that kind of recognition becomes part of someone's identity, letting go of it isn't just about career, it's about redefining the self after years of being known as one thing."