Actors Who Can't Let Go Of Their Claim To Fame (It's Getting Cringe)

At the height of its popularity, "Teen Wolf" had a massive following. Years later, even though Tyler Posey wasn't quite a teen anymore, it appeared that he was still tethered to his character, Scott McCall. In 2025, Posey told People he was gunning for more "Teen Wolf" content after the release of "Teen Wolf: The Movie" and had taken matters into his own hands to make it happen. "So I wrote the second film," he said. "I'm trying to get that one made, and then I have an idea for the third." He added that if the films didn't work out, he'd be happy to do another television series, emphasizing that he would "spearhead it."

Although Posey has landed a few gigs since playing Scott McCall, the character remains his most successful and recognizable role. Dylan O'Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski on "Teen Wolf," has luckily been able to branch out a bit more, but both actors seem to have massive respect for the show and even participated in the 2020 "Teen Wolf" reunion. Posey has also acknowledged how much the fans of the show mean to him and how their love has fueled him to give them the "Teen Wolf" content they deserve. "I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them," he told People. "They've been amazing to us over the years."

Of how it can affect an actor when one of their roles resonates with fans so profoundly, Dr. Sanam Hafeez told us, "When an actor becomes deeply associated with a single role, that character can merge with their identity in a lasting way."