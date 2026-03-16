Leonardo DiCaprio's Trash 'Stache Can't Distract From His Age Gap Relationship At 2026 Oscars
It's Oscars official! On March 15, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti, effectively sent tongues wagging everywhere when they were spotted in the audience of the 2026 Oscars — TOGETHER. "omg Vittoria Ceretti accompanied Leo," one eagle-eyed X user posted.
New Leo meme alert #Oscars #Oscars2026 pic.twitter.com/49fZx4seJz
— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 15, 2026
Surprisingly, it wasn't only DiCaprio's arm candy that got everyone talking. To commemorate the couple's first awards event together, DiCaprio, clad in a black tux and a bowtie, debuted a brand new, large and in charge mustache. "Leo with the stache is killing me," one X user wrote. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail likened the actor's new look to that of a "midlife crisis makeover." Yikes.
Unfortunately for the "One Battle After Another" actor, however, not even the trashiest 'staches in all of La La Land could distract from his staggering age gap relationship with Ceretti — who is a whopping 24 years his junior. "Vittoria Ceretti standing next to old hag a** Leonardo DiCaprio is making me mad," one X user quipped.
Outrage over Leonardo DiCaprio's age gap relationships is nothing new
In January, host of the Golden Globes, comedian Nikki Glaser, joked about Leonardo DiCaprio's age gap with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti during her opening monologue. After rattling off a list of the actor's accomplishments, she added, "The most impressive thing is that you've been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30. It's just insane," per People. Meanwhile, DiCaprio proved to be a good sport, offering up a smile from the crowd.
It should be noted, however, that Ceretti is not DiCaprio's youngest girlfriend. Over the years, he has made a name for himself as a confirmed bachelor with a laundry list of controversial age gap relationships. Following DiCaprio's longest relationship with Gisele Bündchen, he was romantically linked to Toni Garrn, who was 17 years his junior, Kelly Rohrbach, who was 15 years younger, and Camila Morrone, who was a staggering 23 years his junior. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," Morrone said when famously defending the couple's age difference during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019. But unfortunately for DiCaprio, one of the rumors he continues to be plagued by is that he won't date women over a certain age.