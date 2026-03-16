Leonardo DiCaprio's Trash 'Stache Can't Distract From His Age Gap Relationship At 2026 Oscars

It's Oscars official! On March 15, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti, effectively sent tongues wagging everywhere when they were spotted in the audience of the 2026 Oscars — TOGETHER. "omg Vittoria Ceretti accompanied Leo," one eagle-eyed X user posted.

Surprisingly, it wasn't only DiCaprio's arm candy that got everyone talking. To commemorate the couple's first awards event together, DiCaprio, clad in a black tux and a bowtie, debuted a brand new, large and in charge mustache. "Leo with the stache is killing me," one X user wrote. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail likened the actor's new look to that of a "midlife crisis makeover." Yikes.

Unfortunately for the "One Battle After Another" actor, however, not even the trashiest 'staches in all of La La Land could distract from his staggering age gap relationship with Ceretti — who is a whopping 24 years his junior. "Vittoria Ceretti standing next to old hag a** Leonardo DiCaprio is making me mad," one X user quipped.