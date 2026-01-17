Scandalous Leonardo DiCaprio Rumors We Can't Ignore
As one of Hollywood's most famous leading men, Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked to more scandalous rumors than most. Although DiCaprio's acting has captivated audiences for decades, folks have always also had a fascination with uncovering bits about his personal life — and time has only increased the public's interest. But as Nikki Glaser hilariously mentioned at the 2026 Golden Globes, the general public doesn't really know that much about him, which gives rumors extra space to fester. And some of them are too juicy to ignore!
For example, DiCaprio, who has cultivated a reputation as a club-hopping lothario, has reportedly vowed to change his ways after an embarrassing incident in late 2025. According to Radar, he didn't exactly receive A-list treatment when visiting a nightclub in Ibiza. Despite being one of the most famous men in the world, the club's security made him show his ID. "Leo was furious but tried to play it cool," shared a source, adding, "He's accustomed to being treated like royalty, not searched like some teenager." Apparently, the encounter forced DiCaprio to look inward and reflect. "It dawned on him how absurd it must have looked — a 50-year-old still acting like he's in his twenties."
Of course, this is but one of the most scandalous rumors attached to the beloved star.
Leonardo won't date most women over 25
Leonardo DiCaprio has been attached to some pretty interesting romantic rumors over the years. Unsurprisingly, most of them have to do with DiCaprio's age-gap relationships. As he's grown older, the public has noticed that the actor's romantic partners do not; they rarely exceed the age of 25 (although his current girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, is 27 as of January 2026). DiCaprio's shady dating history has, of course, sparked endless commentary about his dating preferences. "Everyone in town jokes about 'Leo's Law' because whenever you see him, he looks older but the women on his arm look exactly the same," shared an insider with the Daily Mail. "They're usually blonde, always great-looking and half his age. My Tupperware is older than some of his girlfriends!"
Apparently, DiCaprio's reputation for attracting women who are in their early to mid-20s has started to eat at him. In February 2023, In Touch published a report claiming the actor reacted negatively when people assumed he had pursued Eden Polani, a model who was only 19 years old at the time, after they attended the same album release party. However, a source claimed that Polani "wasn't a hookup, just a friend" of DiCaprio's. They continued, "He was so upset he can't go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone."
Is Leonardo DiCaprio on Ozempic?
Leonardo DiCaprio's looks have been a hot-button topic since he made his Hollywood debut. Early in his career, DiCaprio became a '90s heartthrob, and the appreciation for his appearance only grew over time for many years. However, the conversation has shifted drastically, as folks have taken ample time to point out the star's slight weight gain. Well, they used to. 2025 saw many people applauding the star for dropping a few pounds. Of course, social media has been way more interested in how DiCaprio lost the weight, with many people crediting the diabetes drug Ozempic. "Looks like he quit alcohol and maybe Ozempic? He looks healthy, less bloated than he has looked in the past," wrote one commenter on Reddit.
Like most of the rumors connected to DiCaprio, he's never taken time to address the Ozempic speculation, which has also plagued countless other celebs. However, experts have weighed in on the possibility of the actor turning to the weight loss aid. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, it's not exactly outside the realm of possibility. "His facial features exhibit noticeable volume loss, particularly in areas such as the cheeks and midface," he shared with She Finds. "This type of change is often associated with overall weight reduction, which may occur naturally or as a result of medications like Ozempic that promote significant weight loss."
Is Leo actually an environmentalist?
Nikki Glaser was actually wrong about Leonardo DiCaprio. We know at least one other thing about him besides the age of whomever he's dating at any given time, and that's the fact that he's passionate about the environment. In one of many speeches DiCaprio has given over the years, he stressed the need for systemic government changes in handling pollutants. "We need to put a pricetag on carbon emissions, and eliminate government subsidies for coal, gas, and oil companies," he said at the UN in 2014 (via The Guardian). "We need to end the free ride that industrial polluters have been given in the name of a free-market economy, they don't deserve our tax dollars, they deserve our scrutiny." He continued, "For the economy itself will die if our ecosystems collapse."
Unfortunately for DiCaprio, the perception of his commitment to the planet has decreased since people started pointing out his own bad environmental habits. For example, he frequently flies on private jets and lounges around on super yachts, and his voluntary usage has attracted ire in real life and online. "I mean, he is a hypocrite," wrote one fan on Reddit. "It would be great if he actively worked to be less of one. I can not comprehend how he grasps the magnitude of climate change but is still a major active participant (on an individual level that is)." Meanwhile, a second fan gave the actor a little bit of slack. "Sure, he's a hypocrite in this sense, but he's not wrong about the environment," they wrote. "This kind of narrative doesn't do anything but play into the hands of industries that deny climate change exists."