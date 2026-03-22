HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Has Legs For Days And Isn't Afraid To Show Them

Jasmine Roth may be in the home renovation business, but she could have easily gone the modeling route. Fact is, the former "Help! I Wrecked My House" host has long legs that she loves to flaunt in a variety of gorgeous frocks. Take, for example, her January 2024 Instagram video promoting her since-canceled show. As you can see below, Roth showcased the before and after of her kitchen renovation by jumping next to two of her clients. In the "before" shot, Roth was wearing jeans, but she changed into a cute flared skirt for the "after." The second outfit highlighted her lean, toned legs, proving that home demo def counts as working out.

Of course, this is far from the only time that the HGTV star has flaunted her legs. While Roth's big move to Utah means shorts season isn't quite as long, she still dresses like a California girl when she can. In September 2025, she posted a similar before-and-after video to Instagram. Only this time, she was celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband, Brett Roth. And while over two decades together make them one of the longest-lasting famous couples (and therefore deserves a mention), that's not the reason we're here. In the "before" shot, Roth rocked a pair of short shorts that showed off her legs. To be fair, the after shot featuring Roth's flirty baby doll dress was also rather noteworthy. Either way, we're ready to subscribe to her workout plan. Stat!