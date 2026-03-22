HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Has Legs For Days And Isn't Afraid To Show Them
Jasmine Roth may be in the home renovation business, but she could have easily gone the modeling route. Fact is, the former "Help! I Wrecked My House" host has long legs that she loves to flaunt in a variety of gorgeous frocks. Take, for example, her January 2024 Instagram video promoting her since-canceled show. As you can see below, Roth showcased the before and after of her kitchen renovation by jumping next to two of her clients. In the "before" shot, Roth was wearing jeans, but she changed into a cute flared skirt for the "after." The second outfit highlighted her lean, toned legs, proving that home demo def counts as working out.
Of course, this is far from the only time that the HGTV star has flaunted her legs. While Roth's big move to Utah means shorts season isn't quite as long, she still dresses like a California girl when she can. In September 2025, she posted a similar before-and-after video to Instagram. Only this time, she was celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband, Brett Roth. And while over two decades together make them one of the longest-lasting famous couples (and therefore deserves a mention), that's not the reason we're here. In the "before" shot, Roth rocked a pair of short shorts that showed off her legs. To be fair, the after shot featuring Roth's flirty baby doll dress was also rather noteworthy. Either way, we're ready to subscribe to her workout plan. Stat!
How Jasmine Roth stays in shape
Jasmine Roth, who looks gorgeous without makeup, may be one of HGTV's most attractive stars, but beauty isn't the be-all and end-all. Health is the real prize, and the mom-of-two works hard to keep herself in shape. Movement and physical therapy are a part of her routine, but she also invests in her health in other ways as well. "I try really hard to prioritize my sleep," she told New Beauty in December 2025. "It's not fun or sexy or cool, but it's so important — especially as I'm 41. I just don't bounce back the way I used to." She also utilizes massages. "It's something I actually need to keep myself relaxed, or even force myself to relax," she explained.
A few months earlier, Roth took to Facebook to flaunt her workout routine and impart a little wisdom to her followers. "Early in my career I got caught up in the 'boss babe' 'hustle hard' and really any other catchy phrases that encouraged a lifestyle of reckless burnout and un-attainable goals mentality," she wrote. For her, this meant saying yes to everything that came her way in order to feel productive. But she quickly realized that wasn't sustainable after becoming a mother. Now, she makes space for the most important things, which, in addition to the aforementioned sleep, include making sure she's not being so hard on herself. She wrote, "I'm setting realistic goals ... [and] letting go of the 'it has to be done right now' mentality." Seems like she's found the perfect balance!