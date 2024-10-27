The Real Reason HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Abruptly Moved To Utah
HGTV star Jasmine Roth first made a name for herself in the Southern California-set "Hidden Potential," so it certainly came as a surprise to some when she announced that she was relocating to Park City, Utah. However, it turns out the move wasn't quite as abrupt as it may have seemed. Quite the contrary, moving to Park City was actually a long time coming for the builder and her family.
Jasmine first revealed her family's big move in a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly. At the time, she explained that she'd long had close ties to the state. "I've been involved in the Utah real estate market for almost a decade, so I'm excited to now jump in with both feet," she told the outlet. Business wasn't the only thing drawing the Roths to Utah, though. In fact, there were sentimental reasons behind the move, too.
For starters, there was the fact that Jasmine's husband, Brett Roth, spent his childhood vacations in the city. Evidently, those memories cemented Park City as a special place for him because when he and Jasmine tied the knot in 2013, it was a natural choice for the couple's wedding. In 2015, they bought a vacation home in the city so they could enjoy snowboarding during winter. And let's just say — that in itself played a major role in the Roths' relocation.
The Roths spent a lot of their time in Utah before their move
Given how much Jasmine Roth has spoken about her love for the Southern California aesthetic, one would be forgiven for thinking that moving to Utah might be considered a sad detail in the HGTV star's life. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. After all, as she told HGTV, she, her husband, and their daughter Hazel Roth were spending a ton of time in Utah anyway. Speaking to the outlet, Jasmine pointed out that the amount of travel they did to Park City that meant moving simply made sense. No kidding, there. A few months ahead of her moving announcement, Jasmine actually told HGTV that since buying their vacation home (the same one the HGTV star has snapped enviable vacation photos), they tended to spend just about every winter weekend there. That's a whole lot of commuting, so we're not surprised the Roths wanted to be in their new city ahead of winter 2024.
Of course, there is another reason Jasmine and Brett Roth likely wanted to move into their new home as soon as possible. As fans will know, Jasmine announced her second pregnancy in May 2024. As such, likely to avoid adding any more unnecessary stress (the celebrity would be having her second kid at 40), they moved earlier on in her pregnancy.
As it turned out, that decision was a smart one for many reasons. Jasmine told People she gave birth a month earlier than expected and almost had to deliver her second child on the side of the highway before an ambulance picked her up. Just over two weeks after the birth, all four Roths were out of the hospital and in their Park City home. Talk about timing! Congratulations all around.