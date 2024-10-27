The Real Reason HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Abruptly Moved To Utah

HGTV star Jasmine Roth first made a name for herself in the Southern California-set "Hidden Potential," so it certainly came as a surprise to some when she announced that she was relocating to Park City, Utah. However, it turns out the move wasn't quite as abrupt as it may have seemed. Quite the contrary, moving to Park City was actually a long time coming for the builder and her family.

Jasmine first revealed her family's big move in a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly. At the time, she explained that she'd long had close ties to the state. "I've been involved in the Utah real estate market for almost a decade, so I'm excited to now jump in with both feet," she told the outlet. Business wasn't the only thing drawing the Roths to Utah, though. In fact, there were sentimental reasons behind the move, too.

For starters, there was the fact that Jasmine's husband, Brett Roth, spent his childhood vacations in the city. Evidently, those memories cemented Park City as a special place for him because when he and Jasmine tied the knot in 2013, it was a natural choice for the couple's wedding. In 2015, they bought a vacation home in the city so they could enjoy snowboarding during winter. And let's just say — that in itself played a major role in the Roths' relocation.