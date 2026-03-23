Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Photos That Make Their Age Gap Painfully Obvious

When former co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met on the set of "That '70s Show" in 1998, Kutcher was 19 while Kunis was only 14. It is commonly known that Kunis lied about her age to the casting directors of the show to land her famous role as Jackie Burkhart, claiming to be 18. The couple's initial meeting made their relationship controversial, to say the least. Despite their 5-and-a-half-year age gap, Kunis had her first-ever kiss with Kutcher onscreen when she was underage.

"What's funny is she was 14 when we started the show," Kutcher said in a resurfaced clip on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 2002. "I was, like, 19. And they're like, 'Okay, you guys are going to be making out in this scene.'" To make matters worse, their now-convicted "That '70s Show" co-star, Danny Masterson, dared Kutcher to French-kiss Kunis during the questionable and borderline illegal make-out scene. "So, Danny bets me like 20 bucks that I wouldn't do it, and of course I'm like, 'Yeah, sure, what's the deal?'" Kutcher admitted.

After the show ended, Kutcher and Kunis went their separate ways in the midst of rising stardom. Kutcher went on to marry actor Demi Moore in 2005, separating from her six years later in 2011 after he was accused of cheating. In January 2012, Kutcher and Kunis reunited at the Golden Globe Awards shortly after Kunis broke up with "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin. By April 2012, Kutcher had already asked Kunis to move in with him. In 2014, the Hollywood power couple got engaged and had their first child together. They married the following year in July 2015 and had a second child in 2016. Through the decades, Kutcher and Kunis' age gap remained painfully obvious.