Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Photos That Make Their Age Gap Painfully Obvious
When former co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met on the set of "That '70s Show" in 1998, Kutcher was 19 while Kunis was only 14. It is commonly known that Kunis lied about her age to the casting directors of the show to land her famous role as Jackie Burkhart, claiming to be 18. The couple's initial meeting made their relationship controversial, to say the least. Despite their 5-and-a-half-year age gap, Kunis had her first-ever kiss with Kutcher onscreen when she was underage.
"What's funny is she was 14 when we started the show," Kutcher said in a resurfaced clip on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 2002. "I was, like, 19. And they're like, 'Okay, you guys are going to be making out in this scene.'" To make matters worse, their now-convicted "That '70s Show" co-star, Danny Masterson, dared Kutcher to French-kiss Kunis during the questionable and borderline illegal make-out scene. "So, Danny bets me like 20 bucks that I wouldn't do it, and of course I'm like, 'Yeah, sure, what's the deal?'" Kutcher admitted.
After the show ended, Kutcher and Kunis went their separate ways in the midst of rising stardom. Kutcher went on to marry actor Demi Moore in 2005, separating from her six years later in 2011 after he was accused of cheating. In January 2012, Kutcher and Kunis reunited at the Golden Globe Awards shortly after Kunis broke up with "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin. By April 2012, Kutcher had already asked Kunis to move in with him. In 2014, the Hollywood power couple got engaged and had their first child together. They married the following year in July 2015 and had a second child in 2016. Through the decades, Kutcher and Kunis' age gap remained painfully obvious.
Mila Kunis was clearly the youngest star of That '70s Show
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' age gap was the most obvious during their early years as co-stars. In this photo taken with their castmates at a Fox unveiling for the 1998-1999 schedule, Kunis is visibly much younger than the rest of the cast of "That '70s Show" before all the fame. Danny Masterson was the oldest main cast member, followed by Kutcher. Kunis, who was the only underage member at the time of the show's debut, makes the rest of the cast look old in comparison.
Mila Kunis looks young next to co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson
In this photo taken at the premiere of "Traffic" on December 14, 2000, in Beverly Hills, California, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis pose alongside their "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson. The photo highlights how much younger Kunis, then only 17, was than her two adult male co-stars. Kutcher and Kunis were later harshly criticized by the media and public for defending Masterson after he was convicted in 2023. They wrote controversial character letters to the judge, calling Masterson a role model despite his crimes.
They looked very different before getting together
In May 2008, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took a photo together as they attended the 7th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, California. During this time, Kutcher was still married to his ex-wife, Demi Moore. Kunis, who was only 24, was in her prime, with radiant and glowing skin. Meanwhile, the bearded Kutcher had just turned 30 shortly before the photo was taken, emphasizing how they were both in different seasons and even decades in their lives.
Their age gap is obvious at sports games
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are known to frequently attend sports games together, especially basketball. In June 2016, they were photographed at a high-profile NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, California. Kutcher appears noticeably older than Kunis in this photo, with stress lines forming on his forehead, whereas Kunis' skin looks smooth and nearly flawless. Given their sizable age difference, it is no surprise that their age gap became increasingly obvious.
Their age gap is tragically visible
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' age gap does not get better with time. In this photo taken in September 2021 at the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute in Los Angeles, California, Kutcher's wild face transformation makes him look especially haggard. While Kunis also has crow's feet forming on the edges of her eyes, Kutcher's are much deeper and more pronounced. His cheekbones also appear more sunken in, possibly from the loss of buccal fat as he aged. Meanwhile, Kunis' remaining buccal fat makes her look young and healthy by comparison.
Social media users noticed Ashton Kutcher aging at Disneyland
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' age difference has remained a topic of conversation throughout their relationship. In September 2022, Kutcher shared an Instagram post with his wife as they enjoyed a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. "Give you one guess where we went to celebrate the end of summer," Kutcher wrote in the caption. While the married couple looked happy in the pair of photos he shared, some people were quick to point out that Kutcher's age was starting to show. "You looking old buddy," one user commented.