Side-By-Side Photos Of Ashton Kutcher's Face Transformation Are Wild To See
Unlike his wife, Mila Kunis, who seems to have figured out the secret to looking forever young (good skin care plus genetics), former sitcom star and 2000s heartthrob Ashton Kutcher hasn't exactly aged like fine wine. The actor and entrepreneur used to be regarded as one of Hollywood's most dashing and highly sought-after leading men, headlining films like "No Strings Attached" and "What Happens in Vegas." But that was during his prime. Unfortunately, time hasn't been so kind. And, when Kutcher appeared at the 2026 Golden Globes with Kunis — the celebrity couple's first red carpet outing since facing backlash for defending their former "That 70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson during his rape trial (he was found guilty, BTW) — they raised eyebrows with their weird body language while posing for the cameras.
Kutcher also turned heads with his slightly disheveled, worn-out look. Seems like public scandal and a bad haircut will do that to you. To get a better sense of how much he's changed, we looked at photos of the "Punk'd" host from his heyday (2005) and the present day (2026). In comparing them, you can really see the difference those 20 or so years have made; whereas before, Kutcher looked super handsome, now he seems a bit more haggard and exhausted. The transformation since Kutcher's tragic fall from grace is truly striking.
"He aged horribly," one user agreed under a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another stated: "He looks older than Demi Moore lol" (we can't help but agree — have you seen Demi Moore?). Obviously, aging accounts for the starkest changes to his appearance. However, it should be noted that the "Dude, Where's My Car?" star has also faced plenty of plastic surgery allegations throughout his lengthy career.
How does Ashton Kutcher feel about plastic surgery?
It's worth noting Ashton Kutcher finds the double standards of beauty in Hollywood completely absurd. Speaking to Vanity Fair in January 2026, the former A-list actor discussed the topic of cosmetic enhancements while promoting Ryan Murphy's horror-drama "The Beauty," in which he plays a rich guy obsessed with chasing youth. "My wife actually said to me, 'Somebody walks around with braces or Invisalign, and that's totally fine. But the minute someone gets a rhinoplasty, that's viewed differently,'" Kutcher pointed out. And he totally agrees, arguing, "They're both cosmetic enhancements, one's to your teeth and one's to your nose. And nobody's ever going to be judgy about getting braces."
But somehow, other work is seen more harshly, which the "Jobs" star finds bizarre. He also doesn't believe that Hollywood is solely responsible for promoting unrealistic beauty standards, asserting in an interview with the BBC later that very same month, "Entertainment is a reflection of society." The actor reckons the real culprit is simply: "Everyone being on camera all the time." Cosmetic enhancements are no longer as taboo as they once were, while celebrities openly talk about Botox and GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro, which the U.S. government is also endeavoring to make more accessible and affordable.
In October 2025, Kutcher opened up about missing out on certain jobs due to being too attractive. "There are roles that I've gotten because of the way I look and there are roles that I haven't gotten because of the way I look. Sometimes it's frustrating," he confessed during a panel at New York Comic Con (via People). Turns out, there's a downside to being extremely handsome, too.