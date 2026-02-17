Side-By-Side Photos Of Ashton Kutcher's Face Transformation Are Wild To See

Unlike his wife, Mila Kunis, who seems to have figured out the secret to looking forever young (good skin care plus genetics), former sitcom star and 2000s heartthrob Ashton Kutcher hasn't exactly aged like fine wine. The actor and entrepreneur used to be regarded as one of Hollywood's most dashing and highly sought-after leading men, headlining films like "No Strings Attached" and "What Happens in Vegas." But that was during his prime. Unfortunately, time hasn't been so kind. And, when Kutcher appeared at the 2026 Golden Globes with Kunis — the celebrity couple's first red carpet outing since facing backlash for defending their former "That 70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson during his rape trial (he was found guilty, BTW) — they raised eyebrows with their weird body language while posing for the cameras.

Kutcher also turned heads with his slightly disheveled, worn-out look. Seems like public scandal and a bad haircut will do that to you. To get a better sense of how much he's changed, we looked at photos of the "Punk'd" host from his heyday (2005) and the present day (2026). In comparing them, you can really see the difference those 20 or so years have made; whereas before, Kutcher looked super handsome, now he seems a bit more haggard and exhausted. The transformation since Kutcher's tragic fall from grace is truly striking.

Kurt Krieger – Corbis & John Shearer/Getty

"He aged horribly," one user agreed under a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another stated: "He looks older than Demi Moore lol" (we can't help but agree — have you seen Demi Moore?). Obviously, aging accounts for the starkest changes to his appearance. However, it should be noted that the "Dude, Where's My Car?" star has also faced plenty of plastic surgery allegations throughout his lengthy career.