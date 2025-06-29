What Happened To Ashton Kutcher? The Actor's Downfall Is Such A Tragedy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following includes mentions of rape, child abuse, and addiction.

Once upon a time, casting Ashton Kutcher in any given rom-com would pretty much guarantee a box office hit. Those are bygone days. Now, Hollywood barely casts Kutcher anymore. His tragic downfall is hardly anyone's fault but his. Kutcher racked up controversy of all kinds that damaged his reputation with his peers and the public alike. While his questionable behavior had been criticized for some time, it all blew up when Kutcher stood up for Danny Masterson.

Advertisement

That wasn't the only time his friendships caused him trouble, with Kutcher later making headlines amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial. His association with stars accused of heinous crimes shed a different light on some of his past actions. Kutcher's inappropriate comments about underage actors may have caused no trouble in the early aughts, but they certainly gained renewed attention given his involvement with people facing sex crimes. "[Hilary Duff] is one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins," he said in a 2003 resurfaced clip from MTV's "Punk'd."

Duff was 15, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were 17, while he was 25. Some argue that we shouldn't judge the past by today's standards, but that's not a good look. "It was not an appropriate comment, then or now. 100% he is sexualizing minors with that comment," one user wrote on X. Kutcher has been trying to bounce back for some time, but things haven't been looking good for him.

Advertisement