Side-By-Side Oscars Pics Of Melissa McCarthy Crystallize Why Ozempic Rumors Just Won't Stop

A-list actor and comedian Melissa McCarthy stunned the masses when she showed up arm in arm with her hubby, Ben Falcone, at the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a form-fitting black and rose gold evening gown dripping in shimmering crystals. "Wow, what a couple gorgeous dress," one Instagram user gushed.

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Alas, unfortunately for McCarthy, it was her famous visage that really got people talking. While presenting the award for best score during an onstage reunion with her fellow "Bridesmaids" castmates, McCarthy herself appeared to poke fun at her so-called "Ozempic-face" transformation when she read aloud a fictitious letter that was delivered to her onstage. "It says, 'Hi, I'm with Stellan Skarsgård, writing my own separate note,'" McCarthy began. "'I also agree, you ladies look radiant. All the things you've done to your faces are very tasteful. Yours truly, Elle Fanning.' Wait, wait, there's more. It says, 'Just kidding. It's me again, Stellan Skarsgård.'" Cue belly laughs from the audience.

As you may recall, rumors started swirling about McCarthy's shrinking face in January 2026, following her appearance at the Golden Globes. But now, as evidenced in side-by-side pics of McCarthy at the Oscars in 2026 and 2012 (when she previously joined her "Bridesmaids" castmates on stage to present an award) — it's painfully obvious why the pesky "Ozempic-face" rumors just won't quit. "Ozempic got melissa mccarthy too," one X user wrote about the actor's noticeably hollowed-out face. And it certainly doesn't help matters that she has remained firmly tight-lipped about the Ozempic allegations, either.