Affair Rumors Will Always Haunt Patrick Dempsey

2015 was a nightmare year for "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey, who rose to TV fame in his role as hot doctor Derek Shepherd, also known as McDreamy. At the very start of the year, his wife, makeup artist Jillian Fink, filed for divorce in January. The Hollywood couple had been married since July 1999, so the sudden announcement shocked the public. "It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage," they told People in a joint statement.

Despite filing for divorce, Dempsey and Fink decided to attend couples therapy for a year, where they were able to repair their relationship enough to avoid divorce. Dempsey blamed his work-life balance for the near-divorce in 2015, stating that he failed to properly prioritize their marriage and family; the couple had a daughter in 2002 and twin sons in 2007.

However, others were quick to report a more troublesome reason for Jillian's initial divorce filing. In May 2015, inside sources spoke with the tabloids about Dempsey's rumored infidelity on the "Grey's Anatomy" set. It was alleged that he had an affair with a young and unknown staffer on the TV show, which could easily explain why Jillian called for a sudden divorce. "It was obvious to everyone Patrick was sleeping with her," one insider said (via OK! Magazine). "It got very messy and emotional on set and became a huge liability."

After 11 seasons, Dempsey departed the hit medical show in April 2015, amidst the growing affair rumors and reports of supposed toxic behavior on set. Many believe the affair is the real reason why Dempsey left "Grey's Anatomy."