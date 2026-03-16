Timothée Chalamet Has The 'Kardashian Curse' & Everyone's Noticing

Timothée Chalamet has been in hot water recently regarding a comment he made leading up to the 2026 Oscars that might have even cost him his win. Following an unsuccessful night at the Oscars for his film, "Marty Supreme," many superstitious fans have taken to social media to declare that perhaps Chalamet has finally been affected by the "Kardashian curse." Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner for about three years now. While the validity of their relationship was questioned in the beginning, the seemingly mismatched celebrity couple appears to be stronger than ever, as Jenner has been by Chalamet's side for most of this past award season.

"Marty Supreme" received nine Academy Award nominations this year and failed to win any of them. While Chalamet has obviously proven his excellent acting abilities throughout his career, this marks the third time he's been ignored at the Oscars, with his previous nominations including best actor for "Call Me By Your Name" and "A Complete Unknown." The dreaded "Kardashian curse" refers to an internet theory that every man a Kardashian-Jenner woman dates will experience a bout of bad luck at some point in their careers. One X user commented on Chalamet and Jenner posing at the Oscars with, "This is the face of a man who just realized the Kardashian curse is real!"