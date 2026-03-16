Timothée Chalamet Has The 'Kardashian Curse' & Everyone's Noticing
Timothée Chalamet has been in hot water recently regarding a comment he made leading up to the 2026 Oscars that might have even cost him his win. Following an unsuccessful night at the Oscars for his film, "Marty Supreme," many superstitious fans have taken to social media to declare that perhaps Chalamet has finally been affected by the "Kardashian curse." Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner for about three years now. While the validity of their relationship was questioned in the beginning, the seemingly mismatched celebrity couple appears to be stronger than ever, as Jenner has been by Chalamet's side for most of this past award season.
"Marty Supreme" received nine Academy Award nominations this year and failed to win any of them. While Chalamet has obviously proven his excellent acting abilities throughout his career, this marks the third time he's been ignored at the Oscars, with his previous nominations including best actor for "Call Me By Your Name" and "A Complete Unknown." The dreaded "Kardashian curse" refers to an internet theory that every man a Kardashian-Jenner woman dates will experience a bout of bad luck at some point in their careers. One X user commented on Chalamet and Jenner posing at the Oscars with, "This is the face of a man who just realized the Kardashian curse is real!"
Can we really blame Kylie for Timothee's uneducated comment?
Timothée Chalamet has been the talk of the town as of late regarding a comment he made while in conversation with Matthew McConaughey during a Variety & CNN Town Hall event. The young actor stated that he doesn't want to take part in art forms such as opera and ballet because, according to him, "no one cares" about them. He was also quoted as saying, "All respect to the ballet and opera people out there ... I just lost 14 cents in viewership," which unfortunately really highlighted his lack of humility in the moment. This comment went viral at the tail end of Oscar voting and might have affected some voters' opinions of him.
Kylie Jenner, of course, cannot be directly blamed for Chalamet's needless comments. However, Chalamet's newfound bad luck is now being added to the list of men who have purportedly been affected by the "Kardashian curse." Those who believe in the "Kardashian curse" argue that it can be "proven" by Kim Kardashian's exes Kris Humphries and Reggie Bush, whose athletic careers tanked after their relationships. Other examples of men whose lives have supposedly been touched by these mystical Kardashian-Jenner superpowers are Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Kanye West. It begs the question — are the Kardashian-Jenner women really to blame for the mistakes their partners make? As for Chalamet's situation, it appears his comments might continue haunting him just as ballet and opera continue to live on.