Jasmine Crockett's Reputation Has Crumbled After These Controversies
What happened to Georgia Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett?! Crockett practically rose to fame overnight following a down-and-dirty public spat wherein she bestowed her colleague, then-congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, with an all-new wild nickname during what was supposed to be a run-of-the-mill House Oversight Committee meeting. After Greene displayed her shady side and made the political beef personal, berating Crockett for her "fake eyelashes," Crockett went for the jugular. "I'm just curious. Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blond bad built butch body that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" she asked, to which a notably flustered Representative James Comer stammered back, "A what now?" And, scene.
While that particular boisterous display earned Crockett brownie points with many Americans, a few controversies have done the exact opposite, effectively crumbling her reputation in the eyes of the general public. Some even argue that all of those controversies wound up costing her the Texas Senate primary on March 3, 2026. "In many ways, she has been and has felt like a woman on an island," co-founder of the Collective PAC Stefanie Brown James told Politico. "Even though she has substance, not everybody likes her style," James added. "And I think that sometimes her style is one that is not appealing, especially to the old-guard Democrats, whose fighting style is antiquated and outdated."
Jasmine Crockett referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as 'hot wheels'
In March 2025, Jasmine Crockett caught a lot of flak after being caught seemingly mocking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for using a wheelchair. "Y'all know we got governor hot wheels down there. Come on now!" she said during a speech at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles, California.
As one might imagine, the remark didn't land well, and many were none too pleased at the idea that Crockett was making fun of someone for having a disability. Texas Congressman Randy Weber went as far as to file a resolution to censure Crockett. "The actions of Jasmine Crockett — stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks — are nothing short of reprehensible," he said in an official statement about the move. Meanwhile, Abbott himself reacted to the insults during an appearance on "The Sean Hannity Show," telling host Hannity that Democrats have "nothing to sell but hate and Americans are not buying it." Even disability rights advocates publicly rebuked Crockett's ableist comments. "If the Democrats want to be as inclusive as they claim they do and ensure that people with disabilities are actually recognized as being welcome under their political umbrella, then you have to be thoughtful about your words," author Emily Ladau told Politico. "When Crockett made that joke, she was really punching down, and she knew that she would get a laugh."
Crockett, however, was adamant that she was not making fun of Abbott for using a wheelchair. Instead, she said in a post on X that she was referring to "the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable."
Jasmine Crockett likened Latino Trump supporters' line of thinking to that of a 'slave mentality'
In December 2024, fresh off the big Democratic loss in the presidential election, Jasmine Crockett really stepped into it while discussing her personal confusion with Hispanic Donald Trump supporters. "The immigration thing has always been something that has perplexed me about this community," she told Vanity Fair. "It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like 'slave mentality' and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves," she added. "It's almost like a slave mentality that they have."
Once the article came out, the backlash was swift. "Voters aren't 'uninformed,' 'brainwashed,' or have a 'slave mentality.' They just don't want Jasmine Crockett," Texas Senator John Cornyn posted on Facebook in response to Crockett's remarks. Meanwhile, the founder of "The Latino Newsletter" and co-editor of "Pressing Issues from Free Press," Julio Ricardo Varela, penned an op-ed titled "Rep. Jasmine Crockett's 'slave mentality' comments should anger all Latinos," wherein he wrote, "Crockett's remarks weren't just offensive. They were hurtful."
Later, when pressed about her comments in the infamous article, Crockett refuted the notion that she was claiming that all Latinos who voted for Trump shared the same frame of mind. "That's not what that said at all, to be clear," she told Jake Tapper during a CNN interview. "It did not say that every Latino has that type of mentality," she clarified. "So, I don't believe that the people that voted for Trump believe in what they're actually getting. That is No. 1."
A journalist claims Jasmine Crockett had her removed from a rally
In February 2026, only a couple of months after Jasmine Crockett announced she was running for Senate, Elaine Godfrey, a staff writer for The Atlantic, published an article titled "Why I Got Thrown Out of a Jasmine Crockett Rally," claiming that after attending one of Crockett's rallies for more than an hour, she was promptly removed by four security guards — one of whom was visibly armed. "They just said, Elaine from Atlantic, white girl with a hat and notepad. She's interviewing people in the crowd. She's a top-notch hater and will spin. She needs to leave," Godfrey recalled. Godfrey, however, believes that Crockett ultimately had her removed over the previous profile she had penned about her titled, "A Democrat for the Trump Era." Later, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg publicly blacked Godfrey. "This is completely unacceptable behavior by Rep. Crockett and her team, and needs to be addressed immediately," he told Semafor.
Crockett, however, has denied Godfrey's allegation, telling CBS News that there was a journalist out there with "a history of being less than truthful, and frankly, there's no evidence of anything that she is talking about." Crockett also claimed that the unnamed journalist had been "sued for defamation and lost before."
Following Crockett's interview with CBS News, the senior vice president of communications at The Atlantic, Anna Bross, entered the group chat. "Perhaps another journalist was removed from a recent Crockett event? We are not sure who this video is describing: Elaine Godfrey has never been sued for defamation, and she was in fact removed from a campaign rally in Lubbock this week," she wrote on X along with a link to Godfrey's story on The Atlantic.