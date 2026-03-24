Jasmine Crockett's Reputation Has Crumbled After These Controversies

In March 2025, Jasmine Crockett caught a lot of flak after being caught seemingly mocking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for using a wheelchair. "Y'all know we got governor hot wheels down there. Come on now!" she said during a speech at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles, California.

As one might imagine, the remark didn't land well, and many were none too pleased at the idea that Crockett was making fun of someone for having a disability. Texas Congressman Randy Weber went as far as to file a resolution to censure Crockett. "The actions of Jasmine Crockett — stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks — are nothing short of reprehensible," he said in an official statement about the move. Meanwhile, Abbott himself reacted to the insults during an appearance on "The Sean Hannity Show," telling host Hannity that Democrats have "nothing to sell but hate and Americans are not buying it." Even disability rights advocates publicly rebuked Crockett's ableist comments. "If the Democrats want to be as inclusive as they claim they do and ensure that people with disabilities are actually recognized as being welcome under their political umbrella, then you have to be thoughtful about your words," author Emily Ladau told Politico. "When Crockett made that joke, she was really punching down, and she knew that she would get a laugh."

Crockett, however, was adamant that she was not making fun of Abbott for using a wheelchair. Instead, she said in a post on X that she was referring to "the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable."