Where Is Robert Redford's Widow Sibylle Szaggars Now?
Robert Redford passed away in September 2025 at the age of 89. As fans remember the director and actor, who's most fondly known for the classic film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (and for founding the similarly named Sundance Film Festival), Redford's family mourned the human behind the fame. This is especially true for Redford's second wife, Sibylle Szaggars, with whom he enjoyed 16 years of marriage.
During their life together, Redford and Szaggars, who shared a large age gap, spent much of their time nurturing their creative sides. An artist, Szaggars poured her soul into her artwork. According to her personal website, she works in multiple mediums, including painted oil sketches, photographs, oil paintings, and watercolor abstracts. Some of Szaggars' recent artwork was exhibited in May 2023, just over two years shy of the death of her husband, who was incredibly supportive of her work.
Today, Szaggars continues to nurture her talent by creating and selling her art, largely shaped by nature, on the internet. While she doesn't have a personal Instagram account, the Sibylle Szaggars Redford Fine Art Gallery, which also shared the news of Redford's passing, often promotes her artwork and latest projects on the platform.
One of Szaggars' most recent paintings features a large, purple flower in a vase, on top of a vibrant yellow background. The photo's caption included her quote, which read: "Flowers in a vase are a celebration of life and a statement from the natural world. They are the secret messengers of sentiments, whispering love, joy, sympathy, and hope when words fall short."
Sibylle Szaggars still works as an artist
Sibylle Szaggar is the mastermind behind an ongoing collaborative art project known as "The Way of the Rain," which began in 2013 with composer David Thor Jonsson. She has staged variations and continuations of this work ever since, utilizing different media like film, dance, painting, spoken word, light, music, and more. Some of these multidisciplinary performances, such as "The Way of the Rain: Hope For Earth" and "The Way of the Rain: Reflections on Earth," were narrated by her husband, Robert Redford. Along with being unique artistic visions, they were meant to bring awareness to climate change and the delicate balance of life on Earth.
Redford passed away before "The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth" could make its European debut. According to an Instagram post made by Szaggar's gallery, the film was "featured as part of the Weekend Caritatif Exclusif Europe I USA: Save a Castle to Create a Museum, a two-day celebration uniting art, environment, heritage, and gastronomy," on October 11, 2025.
Environmental activism was incredibly important to both spouses, but especially Sibylle, whose art usually has a tie to nature. "Having been an environmental artist for decades, I felt I needed a stronger voice to create awareness and open up conscientiousness," Sibylle shared with Big Life Magazine. This desire led to the creation of "The Way of the Rain." She continued, "I decided to create a staged, live, and moving painting through the addition of other art forms [...] This underlined my concern for our planet and in collaboration with my rain painting process I envisioned 'The Way of the Rain.'"