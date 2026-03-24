Where Is Robert Redford's Widow Sibylle Szaggars Now?

Robert Redford passed away in September 2025 at the age of 89. As fans remember the director and actor, who's most fondly known for the classic film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (and for founding the similarly named Sundance Film Festival), Redford's family mourned the human behind the fame. This is especially true for Redford's second wife, Sibylle Szaggars, with whom he enjoyed 16 years of marriage.

During their life together, Redford and Szaggars, who shared a large age gap, spent much of their time nurturing their creative sides. An artist, Szaggars poured her soul into her artwork. According to her personal website, she works in multiple mediums, including painted oil sketches, photographs, oil paintings, and watercolor abstracts. Some of Szaggars' recent artwork was exhibited in May 2023, just over two years shy of the death of her husband, who was incredibly supportive of her work.

Today, Szaggars continues to nurture her talent by creating and selling her art, largely shaped by nature, on the internet. While she doesn't have a personal Instagram account, the Sibylle Szaggars Redford Fine Art Gallery, which also shared the news of Redford's passing, often promotes her artwork and latest projects on the platform.

One of Szaggars' most recent paintings features a large, purple flower in a vase, on top of a vibrant yellow background. The photo's caption included her quote, which read: "Flowers in a vase are a celebration of life and a statement from the natural world. They are the secret messengers of sentiments, whispering love, joy, sympathy, and hope when words fall short."