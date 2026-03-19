The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Tracker
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It might not create the same media buzz or fill as many column inches as the prestige shows of the streaming era. But CBS procedural "Tracker" has quietly become one of the most-watched dramas on American television. Now on its third season, the surprise hit brings Justin Hartley center stage as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who uses his specific skills to help both the police force and members of the public track down the wanted and the missing.
As you'd expect from such a case-of-the-week premise, "Tracker" is heavy on the action and light on the romance. But what about the real love lives of the stars who inhabit its rugged world? Well, while Robin Weigert (handler Teddi Bruin), Eric Graise (tech whiz Bobby Exley), and Fiona Rene (attorney Reenie Green) have managed to keep their personal lives personal, not everyone is so secretive. From fellow actors and flower farmers to healthcare professionals and housewives, here's a look at the partners (and notable ex-partners) of its main cast.
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas
You get two "Tracker" stars for the price of one in this relationship. Yes, leading man Justin Hartley, who, of course, plays law-enforcing survivalist Colter Shaw in the hit CBS series, is married to Sofia Pernas, his on-screen hero's occasional crime-fighting partner Billie Matalon.
The pair actually first met while shooting a very different kind of show, soap opera institution "The Young and the Restless," in 2015. But because Hartley was in a relationship with "Selling Sunset" favorite Chrishell Stause at the time, nothing happened until four years later, when both parties were singletons. In 2021, the lovebirds wed at their home in what was, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, something of an unorthodox ceremony. "We had a justice of the peace come over to the house with a mask on. Sofia and I got out of the pool, and we had our bathing suits on," the groom later explained (via People) while guesting on "The Tonight Show."
In an interview with Haute Living later that same year, Hartley still appeared to be firmly in the honeymoon stage: "Even though we've only been married a few months, it's hard to remember what it was like without her. When I re-met her, I just knew. ... It's not a codependency; I'm just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way." Here's a complete timeline of Justin Hartley's love life.
Jensen and Danneel Ackles
Jensen Ackles, who plays Colton's older sibling Russell Shaw in "Tracker," has also been more than happy to mix his personal life with his professional life. The heartthrob has repeatedly worked with his wife Danneel Ackles since their once-platonic relationship blossomed into a romantic one while shooting the 2007 comedy "Ten Inch Hero."
The couple shared the screen again in 2018 when Danneel was cast as Sister Jo for five episodes of "Supernatural," the long-running spooky drama fronted by her husband and Jared Padalecki. And two years later, the couple, who also have three children together, decided to form their own production company, Chaos Machine Productions. And if that wasn't enough, they also co-own an Austin brewery, Family Business Beer Co.
The Ackleses also aren't afraid to engage in some public displays of affection, either. In 2019, Jensen took to Instagram to pen a gushing celebratory tribute to his other half: "To my wife, my queen, my love, my daily hero ... Happy Birthday! You surprise me constantly and inspire me endlessly. ... You deserve the world and I will continue to spend the rest of my life trying to give it to you." Two years later, Danneel returned the favor with a Father's Day message on the same platform: "[T]here is no one else I'd rather have in the driver's seat. We love you so much and can't wait to celebrate when you get home!"
Chris and Gabby Lee
Chris Lee joined the "Tracker" cast in its second season as Randy, the tech genius who, as the understudy of and then replacement for Eric Graise's chief hacker Bobby Exley, helps hero Colter Shaw with the more technical side of his bounty hunting.
The multi-hyphenate — Lee is also a rapper who has released several singles — might be all work and no play on the hit CBS show. But in real life, he does have someone to go home to, namely his wife Gabby Lee. The couple wed at the end of 2021 and also have three kids, Blaire, Bryce, and, continuing the alliterative theme, Beautiful Love.
In 2023, Chris proved he's an old romantic at heart when he posted a loving tribute to his other half on Instagram. "I wanna be the last to say Happy Birthday to my incredible wife," he captioned an adorable photo of Gabby and their offspring. "This right is everything. She's an A1 mother, partner, friend, and I appreciate her so. Welcome to 28 my love. You're so damn beautiful."
Pej Vahdat and Narsis Attar
Better known for playing Arastoo Vaziri on another procedural, "Bones," Pej Vahdat joined the "Tracker" world for three episodes of its second season as Leo Sharf, a vengeful company owner who tasks Reenie with bringing down his business partner.
The Iranian-American, whose credits also include "Empire," "Arrow," and "City on a Hill," has been happily married to internal medicine doctor Narsis Attar since 2003, which he gushed about in an anniversary Instagram post a couple of decades later. "I hit the lottery 21 years ago today," Vahdat captioned an affectionate snap of the pair. "I love you more everyday my love."
The actor also appears to be as supportive as he is romantic, regularly taking to the same photo-sharing platform to express his pride in Attar's career progress. Take the 2017 post, for example, in which he celebrated his wife obtaining her PhD. "I am so proud of this [woman]," he wrote. "The amount of hard work and dedication she has shown for the past 5 years has been awe inspiring. It has been so inspiring to see your evolution as a scientist. You're a true Rockstar."
Michael Rady and Rachael Kemery
Fans of medical one-season wonder "Emily Owens M.D." no doubt got a little excited when two of its stars briefly reunited in the second season of "Tracker." Yes, Michael Rady, who played Justin Hartley's romantic rival in the CW flop, showed up for three episodes as Reenie's potential romantic interest Elliott Rusch.
Of course, in real life, Rady only has eyes for Rachael Kemery, a onetime actor — her screen swan song was 2018's festive horror movie "Secret Santa" — who now makes a living running her own flower farm and store in their adopted Connecticut hometown. The pair walked down the aisle in 2003 and later became parents to sons August and Ellington and daughters Maisie and Olive. And judging by their social media declarations, they are still very much in love.
"Dozens of seasons ... 2 coasts, 4 kids, a fixer-upper, a farm, plenty of highs, plenty lows, and we're still here," Rady captioned an Instagram carousel of loved-up snaps to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. "And damnit you keep getting cuter. I'm a lucky guy. I love you." Two years later, he once again took to the same photo-sharing platform to commemorate another special occasion with the words, "My forever Valentine, my love."
Kathleen Robertson and Chris Cowles
Having previously guest starred on the likes of "CSI: Miami," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and "Rookie Blue," Kathleen Robertson added another hit procedural to her resume in 2026 when she was cast on "Tracker." The actor — who's also enjoyed more prominent roles on "Northern Rescue," "Boss," and "Murder in the First" — played Maxine, a high-profile attorney who sneakily hires Reenie under false pretenses.
Like many of her "Tracker" castmates, Robertson isn't afraid to mix business with pleasure. She co-founded a production company, Debut Content, with Chris Cowles, the movie producer she's been married to since 2004. And the pair also teamed up to showrun "Swimming With Sharks," The Roku Channel's adaptation of the 1994 psychological drama starring the canceled Kevin Spacey, in which Robertson also played a character named Olive Mace.
As for their home life, the couple have two children together. They first became parents in 2008 with the birth of son William, and several years later, they gave him a baby brother with the arrival of their second son, Bennett.
Wendy Crewson and Julie Bristow
As Colter's mother Mary Dove Shaw, Wendy Crewson was responsible for one of the biggest shockers of "Tracker" so far. Indeed, in the second season climax, it's revealed that the character had a major role in the death of her husband, the leading man's father Ashton Shaw. There's also been quite the twist in the actor's love life, too.
Crewson, who replaced first choice Mary McDonnell in the role, wed fellow thespian Michael Murphy in the late 1980s. The pair went on to have two kids but divorced after more than 20 years of marriage. Luckily, the split was amicable, and the pair even shared the screen in the 2014 movie "Fall."
Later that same year, Crewson revealed to the press that she was, in fact, gay, and that her family had been aware of this for several years. "I feel like it's our responsibility as out adults in high-profile positions to let kids know it gets better," she explained to Global News. While attending a Canada Hall of Fame ceremony that honored her, the actor confirmed she was in a relationship with Bristow Global Media president Julie Bristow. And she told ET Canada that her new girlfriend had helped to settle her nerves: "She says, 'Babe, you're prepared and you deserve this,' which was lovely because you think, 'I'm an imposter.'"
Jes Macallan and Nic Bishop
In addition to reuniting with his "Emily Owens M.D." castmate Michael Rady, Justin Hartley also got the chance to catch up with his former "Mistresses" co-star Jes Macallan in 2025. Indeed, the latter joined the third season of "Tracker" as Detective Willa Simms, who initially helped Colter piece together the pieces of a fatal car accident puzzle.
Macallan, who played Hartley's love interest in their earlier shared project, first walked down the aisle in 2012 with Jason Gray-Stanford, the Canadian actor best known for playing Lt. Randy Disher in crime procedural "Monk." But after five years, the couple headed for the divorce courts.
In 2018, Macallan started seeing another fellow thespian, Nic Bishop, who rose to fame on Aussie soap opera "Home and Away" before landing the role of Peter Dunlop on "Body of Proof." Three years later, the pair got engaged, and in 2023, they became parents. Bishop has often taken to Instagram to declare his feelings for his other half, including a celebratory post in which he wrote, "Happy birthday to quite simply the most beautiful human I know. I love you my person."
Abby McEnany is a proud singleton
As Velma Bruin, Abby McEnany was a key cast member of "Tracker" during its first two seasons. Not only was her character a second handler for leading man Colter, but she was also married to his first, Robin Weigert's Teddi. But amid concerns that the show was getting too bogged down with phone calls, Velma was made surplus to requirements in Season 3.
McEnany launched to fame with "Work in Progress," a semi-autobiographical dramedy in which she played an OCD-battling depressive who enters into a relationship with a barista who just happens to be a trans man. But sadly, the real-life romance that inspired the show fizzled out, and the multi-hyphenate told The Cut in 2020 that she's more than happy being on her own.
"Usually I'm single, and I think being single is great," McEnany explained. "And I think TV shows that say you can only be happy with a partner are absolute f***ing bulls*** and really bad for society."
Melissa Roxburgh spent two years with J.R. Ramirez
Melissa Roxburgh has so far only appeared in two episodes of "Tracker" as Dr. Dory Shaw, a college professor who helps Colter look into the mysterious disappearance of one of her students. But in an interview with Screen Rant, she revealed she'd relish another opportunity to reprise the role.
Of course, Roxburgh enjoyed far more screen time in her previous project, starring as detective Michaela Stone on the supernatural drama series "Manifest." And she also bagged herself a boyfriend in the process. Indeed, an anonymous insider told Page Six in 2020 that the actor and J.R. Ramirez, who portrayed Michaela's ex-fiancé detective Jared Vasquez, were an item: "They try to keep it hush-hush for professional reasons, but they are definitely smitten with each other."
After two years of radio silence, the pair appeared to confirm they were together with a series of loved-up Instagram snaps from a romantic getaway in Fiji. But sadly, the relationship didn't last. In 2025, Ramirez announced on the same photo-sharing platform that he'd gotten engaged to content creator Bonnie Leathers. Here's a closer look at the real-life partners of the "Manifest" cast.
Floriana Lima dated Casey Affleck
Actress Floriana Lima made an instant impression when she entered the "Tracker" universe in its second season: Before her first episode had even aired, she raised the temperature thanks to a trailer in which she was seen locking lips with Justin Hartley's Colter. As it turns out, her character Camille Picket had been the hero's on/off girlfriend for roughly a decade, with the pair regularly reconnecting on the anniversary of her sister's disappearance.
With Lima absent for the entirety of Season 3, it appears as though their romance is now firmly in the off stage, something the actor herself knows all about. Indeed, in 2016, she started dating Casey Affleck, the Hollywood star who'd just separated from his wife of 10 years, Summer Phoenix. Although the pair never talked about their relationship, they repeatedly hit the red carpet together, including at the Academy Awards ceremony in which Affleck was crowned best actor for his performance in "Manchester by the Sea."
But things appeared to go a little quiet at the turn of the following decade. And in 2021, Affleck seemed to confirm that they'd parted ways when he was pictured engaging in public displays of affection with a new girlfriend, actor Caylee Cowan.