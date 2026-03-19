The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Tracker

You get two "Tracker" stars for the price of one in this relationship. Yes, leading man Justin Hartley, who, of course, plays law-enforcing survivalist Colter Shaw in the hit CBS series, is married to Sofia Pernas, his on-screen hero's occasional crime-fighting partner Billie Matalon.

The pair actually first met while shooting a very different kind of show, soap opera institution "The Young and the Restless," in 2015. But because Hartley was in a relationship with "Selling Sunset" favorite Chrishell Stause at the time, nothing happened until four years later, when both parties were singletons. In 2021, the lovebirds wed at their home in what was, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, something of an unorthodox ceremony. "We had a justice of the peace come over to the house with a mask on. Sofia and I got out of the pool, and we had our bathing suits on," the groom later explained (via People) while guesting on "The Tonight Show."

In an interview with Haute Living later that same year, Hartley still appeared to be firmly in the honeymoon stage: "Even though we've only been married a few months, it's hard to remember what it was like without her. When I re-met her, I just knew. ... It's not a codependency; I'm just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way." Here's a complete timeline of Justin Hartley's love life.