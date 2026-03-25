Rumors That Have Plagued Kelly & Matthew Stafford's Marriage

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and podcaster Kelly Stafford have been married since 2015. In the decade-plus since marrying, Matthew and Kelly (whom some fans can't stand) have attracted all sorts of rumors. And some of them have been pretty ridiculous!

In 2025, for example, fans started accusing Matthew of dying and being replaced with a clone. Although that could have been a rather traumatic rumor, Kelly played into the speculation, which started when he skipped a few of his team's practices to heal from a back injury. "I knew there was something different about him," she joked on Instagram (via E! News).

Of course, some of the rumors have held more weight. Such was the case with the claim that Kelly and her purported behavior had been affecting Matthew's career and boosting his chances of getting traded from the Rams. "I was like, 'Because of me?'" Kelly said during an appearance on "Sunday Sports Club" (via E! News). "I was, like, 'What the f***?!'" As the outlet noted, Matthew, who spent 11 years with the Detroit Lions before heading to Los Angeles, has been with the Rams since 2021, and at the time of this writing, he appears to be staying for the foreseeable future.

But that's not the only time that fans have gotten ahead of themselves.