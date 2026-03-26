What Happened To Britney Spears' Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon

A plastic surgeon examined before and after pics of Britney Spears to explain her face transformation. During a confessional Instagram video post in March 2022, Spears said one of the cosmetic procedures she nearly had was getting breast implants, but ultimately, she decided against it. In that same since-deleted post, the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer also mentioned an unnamed female Hollywood A-lister who had work done, but was dishonest about undergoing procedures. "I do the same, but I'm not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing!" Spears admitted without going into details about which specific procedures she'd had done herself (via Glamour).

To get some clarification on how Spears' has altered her appearance over the years, Nicki Swift spoke to Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics. Richland compared photos of Spears from 2003 to more recent snaps, and offered his analysis. "While Britney has been open about her experiences with Botox and lip fillers, her current look suggests she may have explored more structural volume restoration," the surgeon told us. One giveaway that hints Spears had work done beyond minor injections? She's maintained the definition around her cheeks as she's gotten older. "This is often achieved through deep-plane dermal fillers or fat grafting," the expert said. "Normally, as we age, we lose that youthful apple of the cheek, but hers has remained quite prominent, which helps maintain that lifted appearance in the lower face," Richland added.

Not only does he see signs of fillers, but the plastic surgeon also broke down the possibility of whether or not Spears had a nose job.