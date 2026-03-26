What Happened To Britney Spears' Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon
A plastic surgeon examined before and after pics of Britney Spears to explain her face transformation. During a confessional Instagram video post in March 2022, Spears said one of the cosmetic procedures she nearly had was getting breast implants, but ultimately, she decided against it. In that same since-deleted post, the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer also mentioned an unnamed female Hollywood A-lister who had work done, but was dishonest about undergoing procedures. "I do the same, but I'm not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing!" Spears admitted without going into details about which specific procedures she'd had done herself (via Glamour).
To get some clarification on how Spears' has altered her appearance over the years, Nicki Swift spoke to Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics. Richland compared photos of Spears from 2003 to more recent snaps, and offered his analysis. "While Britney has been open about her experiences with Botox and lip fillers, her current look suggests she may have explored more structural volume restoration," the surgeon told us. One giveaway that hints Spears had work done beyond minor injections? She's maintained the definition around her cheeks as she's gotten older. "This is often achieved through deep-plane dermal fillers or fat grafting," the expert said. "Normally, as we age, we lose that youthful apple of the cheek, but hers has remained quite prominent, which helps maintain that lifted appearance in the lower face," Richland added.
Not only does he see signs of fillers, but the plastic surgeon also broke down the possibility of whether or not Spears had a nose job.
Britney Spears' horrible history with Botox
For years, fans speculated that Britney Spears went under the knife to alter her nose. In fact, there's a widely held belief among diehard fans that the singer had multiple procedures. According to Dr. Brandon Richland, that's one of the rumors about Spears that turned out to be true. The plastic surgeon noticed a change in Spears from the 2000s to present day. "If you look closely at the bridge and the tip, the structure looks slightly narrower and more sculpted," Richland told Nicki Swift. "This could be the result of a subtle rhinoplasty designed to thin the nasal tip and create a more delicate profile," he added.
While the "Oops!...I Did It Again" artist has not gone on the record about rhinoplasty, she has been open about Botox, and her disastrous results with the procedures. "For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven't had mine done right and ... I can't even be seen for 2 weeks," Spears said in a candid, since-deleted Instagram video uploaded August 2023 (via Us Weekly). Spears claimed that the Botox was so botched that she had severe bruising. "I look like somebody beat the s*** out of me," she explained, while adding that her doctor attempted to alleviate concerns by claiming that reaction was "completely normal."
Richland took that info into consideration when comparing older photos of Spears to newer ones. "Another area where I see potential work is her brow and upper eyelid region," the plastic surgeon said. "While she mentioned a bad experience with Botox causing a heavy brow, a successful brow lift, whether surgical or done with threads, can open up the eye area significantly," Richland added.