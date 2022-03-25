Britney Spears Reveals The Cosmetic Surgery Procedure She Nearly Got

Pop superstar Britney Spears is opening up to the public about her life as she moves on from living under an oppressive conservatorship regulated by her father, Jamie Spears. Following 13 years of abiding by the conditions of the conservatorship, a judge ruled that Britney was free from the terms of the legal agreement on November 12, 2021, per The Washington Post.

At the time of the conservatorship's termination, Britney released a statement on social media thanking her fans for their ongoing support. "What an amazing weekend ... I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time," Britney wrote in an Instagram post. "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory ... I love my fans so much ... so thank you."

In order to fight for the conservatorship to end, Britney had to address a judge in June 2021. At this time, she revealed that she hadn't been allowed to remove her IUD in order to have children and was forced to follow a strict medication plan under the terms of the conservatorship, NPR reported. Now that she is free from the arrangement, Britney has been able to speak her mind more, and she recently used this opportunity to reveal how her body has also changed in the past few months.