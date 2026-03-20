Taylor Frankie Paul Has Everyone Blasting The Bachelorette For Not Making This Obvious Choice

It's official: Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" has been shelved by ABC following disturbing domestic violence allegations. But not everyone is upset about it. In fact, a large portion of social media is more annoyed that Miranda McWhorter wasn't cast in the first place. "They should've picked Miranda for 'The Bachelorette' instead of Taylor man," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another lamented, "1 MILLION percent 'The Bachelorette' should've been Miranda not Taylor." Others went more into detail about why they thought McWhorter, in particular, was a better fit than Paul, with one explaining, "Taylor will NEVER get over Dakota [Mortensen] & that's unfair to all the men," adding, "Miranda, on the other hand, our mature, unproblematic, 100% SINGLE mom, would've been great."

Another user also pointed to McWhorter's maturity as a reason they'd have preferred her, noting, "She's put in the self work to be ready for that experience." For many "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" fans, Paul's casting felt wrong from the start. Roughly a week prior, one viewer shared, "Love me some Taylor Frankie Paul but after watching Season Four of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' I just know the new season of 'The Bachelorette' is going to waste everyone's time, mine included." That was likely because of the reality star's disastrous on-and-off relationship (she and Mortensen hooked up mere hours before Paul left to shoot the dating show).

Of course, she was still cast. But, as another X user opined, "I think had production seen s4 first it wouldn't have happened. Could be they know it's gonna go west but they know it'll pull in the viewers." Well, things certainly went west all right — just earlier than anticipated.