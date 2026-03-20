Taylor Frankie Paul Has Everyone Blasting The Bachelorette For Not Making This Obvious Choice
It's official: Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" has been shelved by ABC following disturbing domestic violence allegations. But not everyone is upset about it. In fact, a large portion of social media is more annoyed that Miranda McWhorter wasn't cast in the first place. "They should've picked Miranda for 'The Bachelorette' instead of Taylor man," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another lamented, "1 MILLION percent 'The Bachelorette' should've been Miranda not Taylor." Others went more into detail about why they thought McWhorter, in particular, was a better fit than Paul, with one explaining, "Taylor will NEVER get over Dakota [Mortensen] & that's unfair to all the men," adding, "Miranda, on the other hand, our mature, unproblematic, 100% SINGLE mom, would've been great."
Another user also pointed to McWhorter's maturity as a reason they'd have preferred her, noting, "She's put in the self work to be ready for that experience." For many "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" fans, Paul's casting felt wrong from the start. Roughly a week prior, one viewer shared, "Love me some Taylor Frankie Paul but after watching Season Four of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' I just know the new season of 'The Bachelorette' is going to waste everyone's time, mine included." That was likely because of the reality star's disastrous on-and-off relationship (she and Mortensen hooked up mere hours before Paul left to shoot the dating show).
Of course, she was still cast. But, as another X user opined, "I think had production seen s4 first it wouldn't have happened. Could be they know it's gonna go west but they know it'll pull in the viewers." Well, things certainly went west all right — just earlier than anticipated.
Not everyone is convinced Miranda would've been a better choice
Although there was clearly a desire for fans to see Miranda McWhorter cast as "The Bachelorette," not everyone believed it was a good idea. In fact, many netizens pointed out that she wasn't yet divorced from Chase McWhorter. "Lol Miranda is still legally married therefore she couldn't be on the show," one such X user noted. "Miranda is legally married to Chase, so no, she couldn't have been the next #TheBachelorette," another agreed. Others also asserted that she isn't quite as established as Taylor Frankie Paul. "Miranda doesn't have the same star power that Taylor has/d. This past season was the first time we really saw more of her on SLOMW," argued one viewer.
And then, there were those with a harsher take, maintaining one of the reasons McWhorter likely wasn't picked was because she was too tame. "Miranda is sooooo gorgeous but soooooo boring," one such critic penned. "She's functionally one of the least interesting reality TV stars ever," was another take on the reality star's supposedly boring life. At the end of the day, ABC did pick Paul over her co-star, and now, fans of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" won't get to watch either of them on the show. Paul is yet another member of the "Bachelor" franchise who got into trouble with the law, but only time will tell if McWhorter's fans get their way at some point in the future.