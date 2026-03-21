Before & After Pics Of Plastic Surgery Procedures The Mormon Wives Have Copped To
The stars of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" were popular thanks to their looks before the reality show made them famous. But Hulu set their eyes on the Utah-based "MomTok" influencers in 2022, when Taylor Frankie Paul — whose season of "The Bachelorette" was canceled following past domestic violence allegations — went viral for admitting that she and her husband had been "soft swinging" with other Mormons. The experience led to Taylor (seen above, left) and Tate Paul's divorce. People wanted the tea. So Taylor and her influencer friends went on to navigate the aftermath of the scandal on TV.
And the importance of their looks grew exponentially. Cosmetic procedures became a mainstay of the show, though many of the stars had already gone under the knife before. And that's despite the stars being in their 20s and early 30s. In fact, as Demi Engemann explained, that's the norm for them. "We all go[t] this all done before we were 20 years old," she said on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast in 2024 in a joint interview with co-star Layla Taylor. "That's just the Utah way."
Taylor, who is originally from Colorado, learned it pretty fast after moving to the Beehive State at age 15. "The beauty culture here [is about looking] well-kept because everyone else is. You feel this obligation," she told PS in 2025. Since the beauty standards are so high and cosmetic work so commonplace, the women feel comfortable discussing the procedures they have had. And some of the show's stars have undergone stunning plastic surgery transformations.
Jessi Ngatikaura thinks she has gone too far
Jessi Ngatikaura (née Draper) has arguably undergone the most drastic transformation of all "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" cast members. That's what she was after — at least initially. Ngatikaura doesn't shy away from discussing her plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures, having admitted to spending $25,000 on work on her body and face. The results are impossible to hide. As the pictures above show, her looks changed considerably between 2021 (left) and 2025 (right).
Ngatikaura has copped to getting a nose job to reduce the size of her nostrils, undereye surgery, labiaplasty to reduce the size of her labia (yes, down there), and four separate boob jobs. For years, she openly embraced the changes. "I'd rather die hot than live ugly, so if this is going to take 10 years off my life, I don't care," she lip-synced in an August 2025 Instagram video, pointing at the surgical incisions under her eyes. "I don't want to be old anyway." But her attitude has changed.
In 2026, Ngatikaura joined the list of celebs who regretted their plastic surgeries after a series of procedures, including an upper and lower bleph and fat grafting on her face and lips. "I am extremely unhappy with my results and I didn't quite understand what I was getting into, to be honest," she said in a March 2026 Instagram video. She also opened up about the impact the results had on her mental health. "I really wish I would have been able to see my inner beauty earlier," she said, tearing up.
Layla Taylor wanted to feel hot after having kids
Layla Taylor has also gone under the knife several times and isn't afraid to admit it. The results may not be as drastic, but they are definitely noticeable, as the 2022 picture on the left shows as compared to the 2026 one on the right. Despite the more subtle changes, Taylor admits to loving plastic surgery. After filming Season 1 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," she treated herself to a slew of surgeries. "In the past four months, I've gotten my boobs done, my nose done and a tummy tuck and lip filler and chin filler and Botox," she said on the aforementioned "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast.
Her decision to seek out plastic surgery was spurred by her divorce from Clayton Wessell in 2023, shortly before she joined the reality show. Even though she was just 22, she was already a mom to two. "I love my babies to death but they screwed up my body and I wanted to feel hot again," she continued. Besides self-confidence, Taylor wants to look good to others, too. After all, she's young and has plans for the future. "I'm single," she shared. "I want a new husband one day, so I had to revamp!"
Taylor had previously opened up about how having babies had taken a hit on her self-esteem. "Being a mom, being a nursing mom, I feel like I just haven't had confidence for a while," she revealed in a 2024 TikTok video in which she shared her decision to undergo a boob job.
Demi Engemann loves her new nose and boobs
Demi Engemann had been unhappy with the way her nose looked for as long as she could remember. Given that she previously expressed how accepting her community is of plastic surgery, she didn't think twice before going under the knife to smooth down the bridge of her nose. And she has no regrets about her rhinoplasty. "This bump from the side drove me nuts in pics!" she wrote alongside an old picture she shared on Instagram Stories in June 2025 (via Us Weekly).
"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star has been equally open about her breast augmentation, a surgery she documented on social media. In 2024, she shared a video on TikTok that showed her with bandages around her chest and an accompanying text overlay. "Your plastic surgeon gave you the perfect [melons] and says your husband can't touch them for two weeks," she wrote, referring to her husband, former football player Brett Engemann.
In the caption, she added: "We aint got no more patience Dr G!!!!" Two months later, Demi shared the results in a follow-up TikTok clip that featured her in a light pink bikini top. Besides the visuals, she also offered specifics about her procedure. "I couldn't be happier with my results! Dr. [Gregg] Guilfoyle at @peakplasticsurgery truly worked magic! He recommended 385 cc high-profile implants based on my frame, and I'm thrilled with how everything turned out!" she detailed.
Miranda McWhorter believes plastic surgery can boost confidence
Miranda McWhorter supports women's decision to get plastic surgery and whatever else might make them feel more confident. In her case, that meant breast augmentation surgery, veneers, and Botox treatments. She underwent the breast augmentation surgery in early 2023, the specifics of which plastic surgeon Dr. Jerry Chidester revealed in a 2025 Instagram post. "She chose Sientra HSC+ High Profile 385 cc implants + GalaFLEX Lite internal bra and a mastopexy (full lift). They are placed in a dual plane (half under the muscle) pocket," he detailed.
McWhorter expressed her gratitude in the comments section. "Still love them," she gushed. In 2025, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star also got veneers to improve her smile. Dr. James Heaton documented her journey on TikTok. "The queen @miranda__hope is getting her final veneers today," he captioned the clip showing McWhorter and her pearly whites. In addition to her breasts and teeth, McWhorter has also used professional help to get her skin to look its best.
In 2022, she defended her use of Botox when a social media user argued that this generation's obsession with cosmetic procedures was sending the wrong message to their children. "I have my insecurities, but overall I love my body, I love my skin; I love myself. However, that does not mean that you can't get stuff done," she said on TikTok, noting that she never felt compelled to get a nose job just because her mother had. "Just let people live, man," she said.
Mayci Neeley is happy with her new jawline
Mayci Neeley had always been self-conscious about her chin. "It's always been a little bit of an insecurity of mine," she said in a YouTube video. But after watching the first season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," she became extra bothered by her double chin and quickly decided she wanted to do something about it. "I naturally don't have as strong of a jawline. It's genetic. I just always have, like, this extra fat," she explained, pointing to the area under her chin.
In late 2023, she went in for an AirSculpt procedure and shared the process on social media. "Everything went well and recovery has been smooth! Also peep a look at my new jawline, your girl is snatched," she captioned a November 2023 Instagram post. She noted that she was expected to be swollen for some time, but that she was eager to share the final results when everything settled properly. "It's already looking so good," she wrote.
Neely hasn't looked back, but some of her followers were confused as to why she felt compelled to undergo plastic surgery. "I see nothing wrong with your jawline???" an Instagram user commented under her post. Plenty of others defended her right to do whatever she thought fit, thanking her for being open about it. "Love the transparency! so rare to see and it's so appreciated," another follower wrote.