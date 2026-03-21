Before & After Pics Of Plastic Surgery Procedures The Mormon Wives Have Copped To

The stars of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" were popular thanks to their looks before the reality show made them famous. But Hulu set their eyes on the Utah-based "MomTok" influencers in 2022, when Taylor Frankie Paul — whose season of "The Bachelorette" was canceled following past domestic violence allegations — went viral for admitting that she and her husband had been "soft swinging" with other Mormons. The experience led to Taylor (seen above, left) and Tate Paul's divorce. People wanted the tea. So Taylor and her influencer friends went on to navigate the aftermath of the scandal on TV.

And the importance of their looks grew exponentially. Cosmetic procedures became a mainstay of the show, though many of the stars had already gone under the knife before. And that's despite the stars being in their 20s and early 30s. In fact, as Demi Engemann explained, that's the norm for them. "We all go[t] this all done before we were 20 years old," she said on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast in 2024 in a joint interview with co-star Layla Taylor. "That's just the Utah way."

Taylor, who is originally from Colorado, learned it pretty fast after moving to the Beehive State at age 15. "The beauty culture here [is about looking] well-kept because everyone else is. You feel this obligation," she told PS in 2025. Since the beauty standards are so high and cosmetic work so commonplace, the women feel comfortable discussing the procedures they have had. And some of the show's stars have undergone stunning plastic surgery transformations.