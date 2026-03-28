Along with legendary TV producer Norman Lear, no single person was more responsible for shaping television during the 1970s and '80s than Aaron Spelling. His list of TV hits is a long and impressive one, including "Charlie's Angels," "Dynasty," "Fantasy Island," "Melrose Place," and hit teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" (in which he famously cast his daughter, although Aaron Spelling had one strict rule for Tori Spelling when he cast her in "90210").

During that era, one of Spelling's most enduringly popular series was "The Love Boat," which set sail in 1977 and cruised through the ratings for 10 successful seasons. Set on the Pacific Princess cruise ship, "The Love Boat" took an anthology-style approach by focusing on the stories of its ever-changing roster of passengers, portrayed by an new batch celebrity guest stars in each episode. These celebs ran the gamut, from up-and-coming television stars of the day, to long-in-the-tooth Hollywood stars in the twilight of their careers. It speaks volumes about the show's popularity that iconic pop artist Andy Warhol even made an appearance on the show.

As the years have passed since the series ended its run, most of the core cast — who played the crew of the Princess — are still with us. Sadly, many of the guest stars who made repeated appearances on the show are not. In their honor, read on to remember "The Love Boat" stars who sadly passed away.