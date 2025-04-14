Goldie Hawn has been woven into the fabric of pop culture for so long it seems almost impolite to point it out. After all, since skyrocketing to television fame in the 1960s, she's entertained millions with her movies over a period spanning seven decades, sharing the screen with some of Hollywood's biggest stars (Warren Beatty in "Shampoo," legendary Oscar winner Meryl Streep in "Death Becomes Her," to name just two), while also branching out as a producer and director. Along with capturing the zeitgeist in "The First Wives Club," she demonstrated her dramatic chops in thriller "Deceived," and reveled in raucous, raunchy comedy as the mother of occasionally sketchy comedian Amy Schumer in "Snatched."

Sure, Hawn has endured some tragic times, including being twice married and twice divorced. However, her longest and most enduring relationship has been with partner Kurt Russell, despite (or perhaps because of) their lack of desire to formalize their union with a wedding. She's the mother of three kids, all of whom have gone on to successful acting careers of their own while also remaining a deeply committed philanthropist whose charitable foundation continues to change young lives.

It's fair to say that she's done it all, and then some. To find out more about this multitalented Hollywood star, read on to discover why the transformation of Goldie Hawn is turning heads.