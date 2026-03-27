Ryan Gosling's Cheek Transformation Is Wild To See In Jarring, Unfiltered Pics

As a former Disney star and child actor, Ryan Gosling has grown from preteen to middle age right in front of our eyes. Anyone who spends that much time in the public eye is bound to undergo plenty of physical changes under the intense scrutiny that comes with stardom. That's even more true if you're a heartthrob like Gosling. He became every girl's dream guy after starring in 2004's romantic drama-turned-cult classic "The Notebook." Perhaps unfairly but inevitably, fans notice every little change. Thus, his cheek transformation has not gone unnoticed.

As the side-by-side photos below show, Gosling's cheeks looked quite different in 2018 (left). By 2024 (right), his cheeks appeared more puffy, something many have attributed to fillers. The change is noticeable around his eyes, which look smaller in the after photo, as if his cheeks are pushing up against them. His face seemingly lost the angular structure that gave Gosling most of his striking good looks. Coincidentally or not, Gosling debuted his more doll-like face around the time production on "Barbie" began.

Rodin Eckenroth & Rick Kern/Getty

However, it's important to point out that Gosling has neither confirmed nor denied getting fillers. But we aren't the only ones who took note, with many expressing disappointment that someone so handsome would feel the pressure to change his appearance. "[It's] jarring to see someone's face you've gotten used to seeing all of a sudden look weird and unnatural," an X user wrote in 2024. In many ways, aging in the public eye can feel like a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don't-situation, so we feel for Gosling.