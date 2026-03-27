Meet Robert Redford's Hunky Grandsons Conor & Dylan
Robert Redford was known to prefer keeping his kids and grandchildren out of the spotlight. In fact, Meryl Streep even credited him with encouraging her to do the same. However, as adults, many of his children — and now grandchildren — have shared glimpses into their lives with the world. Two of those grandkids are his grandsons, Dylan Redford and Conor Schlosser, and as fans of the late star will likely be pleased to know, both of them look a lot like the Old Hollywood star.
We'll start with Dylan, who some may recall inspired the documentary "The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia," directed by his dad, Robert's late son James Redford. Dylan was in his early 20s at the time the documentary was released in 2012, and in addition to being in the film itself, he was also pictured at press events with his grandfather. Though we wouldn't say Dylan looked exactly like his legendary grandparent, there was nonetheless a strong resemblance. For one, they seemed to have a similar sandy hair color (though Dylan's had a much redder undertone). Their smiles also looked almost identical, as were their noses. Dylan was a little taller than his granddad, though, and when they were pictured together a few years later for the film he produced, "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, that height difference was even more pronounced.
In the years since, Dylan has grown his platform as a producer and director, and in early 2026, the documentary series he co-executive-produced and directed, "Neighbors," premiered on HBO. Dylan may not be in front of the camera as his grandfather was, but he's certainly following in his footsteps all the same.
Conor Schlosser looks a lot like Robert Redford, too
At first glance, Conor Schlosser, who is the son of Robert Redford's daughter Shauna Redford, isn't exactly his grandpa's doppelganger. After all, he's even taller than his cousin Dylan Redford, and though he also seems to have a slightly sandy brown hair color, it's much darker than Robert's was — and yes, that extends to his very full 'stache. However, a quick scroll through his Instagram is all it takes to prove just how much Conor resembles his famous grandparent. In fact, just about all their facial features look near-identical.
Like Dylan, Conor has also gone into the entertainment business, and his Instagram bio almost parrots what his grandfather once said about his own passions. Speaking to The Salt Lake Tribune in 2018, Robert had said of his Sundance Mountain Resort, it was the perfect way to "combine what I am as an artist with who I am as an environmentalist." Conor's bio, meanwhile, begins with the line, "Film, photography and the great outdoors."
Also like his cousin, Conor has worked behind the scenes on a number of productions, including as a production assistant on "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and as a producer at a media production company. Conor also previously worked for his grandfather's resort, serving as its director of creative projects until 2021. In the wake of Robert's death in September 2025, Conor shared a selection of sweet pictures of himself with his grandpa over the years to Instagram, asking for anyone who knew him and had a story about their time with him to send it via DM. Time will tell if he keeps that private or if he and his cousin will collaborate on a project commemorating their grandfather. Either way, we're wishing him, Dylan, and the rest of the Redford family our love.