Meet Robert Redford's Hunky Grandsons Conor & Dylan

Robert Redford was known to prefer keeping his kids and grandchildren out of the spotlight. In fact, Meryl Streep even credited him with encouraging her to do the same. However, as adults, many of his children — and now grandchildren — have shared glimpses into their lives with the world. Two of those grandkids are his grandsons, Dylan Redford and Conor Schlosser, and as fans of the late star will likely be pleased to know, both of them look a lot like the Old Hollywood star.

We'll start with Dylan, who some may recall inspired the documentary "The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia," directed by his dad, Robert's late son James Redford. Dylan was in his early 20s at the time the documentary was released in 2012, and in addition to being in the film itself, he was also pictured at press events with his grandfather. Though we wouldn't say Dylan looked exactly like his legendary grandparent, there was nonetheless a strong resemblance. For one, they seemed to have a similar sandy hair color (though Dylan's had a much redder undertone). Their smiles also looked almost identical, as were their noses. Dylan was a little taller than his granddad, though, and when they were pictured together a few years later for the film he produced, "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, that height difference was even more pronounced.

In the years since, Dylan has grown his platform as a producer and director, and in early 2026, the documentary series he co-executive-produced and directed, "Neighbors," premiered on HBO. Dylan may not be in front of the camera as his grandfather was, but he's certainly following in his footsteps all the same.