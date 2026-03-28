Dana Perino's Age Gap With Her Husband Is Painfully Obvious In These Photos

American political commentator Dana Perino has a massive 18-year age gap with her husband, Peter McMahon. The unlikely duo first met on a flight from Denver to Chicago in 1997. At the time, Perino was only 25 and had just started a new job in Washington, D.C. McMahon was a 43-year-old British man based in England. "We had polite conversation at first. I asked him about his book, he asked me how my trip was, but we ended up talking for two and a half hours," Perino told People. "We call it love at first flight."

Only a year after their fateful meeting, Perino took the leap of faith to move to England and marry McMahon in 1998. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the couple moved to Washington, D.C., as Perino followed a job opportunity in communications for the George W. Bush administration. In 2007, she cemented her place in history as the second woman to serve as White House press secretary. In these early stages of her rising career, McMahon supported Perino and helped her learn what she needed to be successful.

Now a Fox News host for "The Five" and "America's Newsroom," Perino is still in the spotlight, and so is her unconventional marriage. Many believe that Perino's marriage is full of obvious red flags. Given the drastic size of their age gap, Perino and McMahon cannot hide the fact that he is significantly older than her. This age difference has only grown more obvious over the years, especially as McMahon began his 70s. While aging is natural and wholly inevitable, photos of the couple highlight what an almost-two-decade age difference looks like.